Sioux City Schools' next budget projects lower sales tax revenues

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City School District officials are expecting less sales tax revenues for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, although the district's top budget official said it wasn't necessarily due to less anticipated Woodbury County retail spending due to the impact of the novel coronavirus.
In Monday budget discussions of the Sioux City School Board, Chief Finance Officer Patty Blankenship projected sales tax revenues would be $15.6 million for the year ahead, which is down from the $16.2 million in the current school year budget.
Blankenship said the sales tax revenue estimate originally adopted when the current budget was set in April 2020 was later re-adjusted downward from $16.2 million to $15.3 million, and then she applied a 2 percent growth factor to come up with the $15.6 million for next year.
Of the projected $15.6 million in sales tax, by far the biggest portion, or $11.1 million, is projected to be spent toward the project of building a new Hunt Elementary School by 2022. Another $1.5 million will be used for building renovations, as has been the case for the last several years, plus is projected for the next five years, Blankenship said.
Of that $1.5 million spending for the 2021-22 year, the largest planned expenses include $450,000 for heating and cooling systems of the three high school gymnasiums, plus $400,000 for high school roof repairs.
The board members in November began talks toward setting what will be an approximately $214 million budget for the 2021-22 year by April. The lion's share of the money comes from state aid, plus property taxes.
The potential amount of new supplemental state aid placed into the proposed budget for 2021-22 was 1 percent and 2 percent, with scenarios of expenses rising at 2 percent or 3 percent. Those numbers will be finalized in upcoming board meetings.
The budget will be discussed next on Jan. 11, Feb. 8, Feb. 22, and March 8, when tentative final decisions will be made ahead of final budget adoption on April 12.
The current year budget year began on July 1, with a total of more than $212 million, with $177.4 million spent from the General Fund.
The budget lowered the levy from the $15.30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $13.53 per $1,000. That new levy is the lowest in district history, and represents a lowering of the levy for the 12th time in 13 years.
