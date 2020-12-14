Sioux City Schools' next budget projects lower sales tax revenues

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City School District officials are expecting less sales tax revenues for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, although the district's top budget official said it wasn't necessarily due to less anticipated Woodbury County retail spending due to the impact of the novel coronavirus.

In Monday budget discussions of the Sioux City School Board, Chief Finance Officer Patty Blankenship projected sales tax revenues would be $15.6 million for the year ahead, which is down from the $16.2 million in the current school year budget.

Blankenship said the sales tax revenue estimate originally adopted when the current budget was set in April 2020 was later re-adjusted downward from $16.2 million to $15.3 million, and then she applied a 2 percent growth factor to come up with the $15.6 million for next year.

Of the projected $15.6 million in sales tax, by far the biggest portion, or $11.1 million, is projected to be spent toward the project of building a new Hunt Elementary School by 2022. Another $1.5 million will be used for building renovations, as has been the case for the last several years, plus is projected for the next five years, Blankenship said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}