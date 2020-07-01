Sioux City Schools paying $350K for laptops for remote learning

Since March, Woodbury County has now had more than 3,100 reported cases of coronavirus and 44 county residents have died from COVID-19.

For now, the $346,500 laptops expense will be paid from the school budget's general fund, but there is potential it could be moved to be covered by federal funding related to coronavirus costs.

Pritchard said the district in another purchase is bringing in 100 technology devices for teachers. Those will be enough for the estimated 76 new teachers who will work in 2020-21, either for new positions or as successors for departing teachers.

Pritchard said those additions mean all district teachers would have the necessary technology to pull off online learning, if needed.

The board meeting was a short, 15-minute session held online. Recent board meetings have been held online without public members in the district office room, in order to achieve social distancing, with a maximum of 10 school personnel present.

Board member Dan Greenwell said he would like to see in-person meetings return by the next scheduled board session on July 20. Board President Jeremy Saint there is no set decision on when in-person meetings will resume.

