Sioux City Schools paying $350K for laptops for remote learning

SIOUX CITY -- Ramping up technology pieces in case remote learning is necessitated by spread of the novel coronavirus, the Sioux City School District has bought 1,500 laptops for possible use by elementary grade students.
In a special meeting Wednesday, the Sioux City School Board members unanimously approved paying $346,500 for the purchase of 1,500 HP Stream laptops, at the price of $231 each.
John Pritchard, a district administrator in charge of technology issues, said those laptop additions give the district enough for every student from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade to have a laptop. He said that is important, since online learning could be pursued if coronavirus impacts schools.
Iowa K-12 school districts instruct pupils for roughly 36 weeks each year, but the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in March meant students only got 26 weeks of in-building instruction for 2019-20.
Existing plans for the Sioux City district in the fall semester include varying scenarios, with all in-school instruction, all online learning and a 50 percent hybrid model. If necessary in the hybrid model, students with last names beginning from A-M would attend school Mondays and Thursdays, while those from N-Z would go on Tuesday and Fridays. They would take online learning in the days not in school buildings.
Since March, Woodbury County has now had more than 3,100 reported cases of coronavirus and 44 county residents have died from COVID-19.
For now, the $346,500 laptops expense will be paid from the school budget's general fund, but there is potential it could be moved to be covered by federal funding related to coronavirus costs.
Pritchard said the district in another purchase is bringing in 100 technology devices for teachers. Those will be enough for the estimated 76 new teachers who will work in 2020-21, either for new positions or as successors for departing teachers.
Pritchard said those additions mean all district teachers would have the necessary technology to pull off online learning, if needed.
The board meeting was a short, 15-minute session held online. Recent board meetings have been held online without public members in the district office room, in order to achieve social distancing, with a maximum of 10 school personnel present.
Board member Dan Greenwell said he would like to see in-person meetings return by the next scheduled board session on July 20. Board President Jeremy Saint there is no set decision on when in-person meetings will resume.
