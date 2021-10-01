 Skip to main content
Sioux City schools report 35 students tested positive for COVID-19 this week

COVID-19 Rapid Test

A COVID-19 rapid test is shown in this March 17 file photo. The Sioux City school district plans to purchase 7,700 rapid tests that would be administered to students who experience symptoms of the virus during the school day. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY – There have been 35 students and 9 staff members in the Sioux City Community School District tested positive for COVID-19 for the week ended Friday.

The Sioux City district, which is home to around 15,000 students, releases weekly COVID-19 reports on Fridays. District officials noted that all of this week's positive cases were self reported by parents or staff members.

The state has approved the district's request to administer voluntary rapid COVID tests to students on site, with parents' permission and the district has ordered 7,700 tests.

The positive and negative results will be reported to the Iowa Department of Health.

