Sioux City schools seeking community input on new superintendent

A survey asking community members what characteristics and traits they want in a new Sioux City school superintendent is now live.

The survey is available at https://bit.ly/3xY1bGU or by visiting the District’s website at www.siouxcityschools.org.

From now until 10 a.m. on Oct. 14, the district is asking the community to complete the survey regarding which key leadership traits, management style and communication strategies are most important for the superintendent position.

One question is a place for responders to propose potential candidates.

The survey is available in six different languages -– English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Somali, Oromo, and Tigrinya -- to broaden community input. Hard copies of the survey are also available at the Educational Services building.

The survey is just one way the district will seek comments from the community during the superintendent search.

There will be three meetings for the public to provide input, and three meetings for staff to provide input.

The public and staff meetings will take place on:

- 4 p.m. for staff and 6 p.m. for the public on Oct. 11 at East High School;

- 4 p.m. for staff and 6 p.m. for the public on Oct. 13 at West High School and:

- 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Oct.15 at North High School.

Staff can attend the public meetings if they are not able to attend the staff-specific ones.

These meetings are an opportunity for parents, students, community members and staff to provide input on what they want in a superintendent and answer questions prepared by GR recruiting, the firm hired by the district to conduct the search.

The search process is estimated to take four months.

The superintendent application will be available after an Oct. 20 board meeting. The board established a salary range of $240,000 to $260,000, not including benefits.

The tentative deadline for all application materials is Dec. 12 with an estimated selection on Jan. 18.

An announcement on the new superintendent is anticipated in early 2023, according to district communications.