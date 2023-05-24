SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Community School District students will graduate on Saturday.

Approximately 900 students will graduate on Saturday at the Tyson Events Center.

Ceremonies will take place at:

• North High School: 11 a.m.

• West High School and VIBE Academy: 2:30 p.m.

• East High School: 6 p.m.

Doors will open to the public open hour before each ceremony, according to a Sioux City Schools news release. During each ceremony, a professional photographer will take a portrait photo of each graduate, which will be available for graduates and families to purchase.

All guests attending the graduation ceremonies will be required to pass through the Tyson Events Center metal detectors upon entry into the ceremonies.

The following items are not permitted at graduation ceremonies:

• Silly string;

• Cowbells;

• Air horns;

• Large bags / backpacks, coolers or boxes;

• Bottles, cans, glass containers, liquid containers or other projectiles;

• Any food product, coolers or backpacks;

• Laser devices;

• Projectiles;

• Skates, skateboards, Heelies or scooters;

• Strollers;

• Alcohol or illegal drugs;

• Tobacco of any kind;

• Animals, other than service animals;

• Signs/posters;

• Any item or action deemed to challenge public safety;

• No Weapons of any kind, including lawful concealable firearms and;

• Any other item deemed unacceptable by Tyson Events Center Management or the Event Producer.