Sioux City Schools superintendent contract extension acknowledged

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City school board took a vote Monday to acknowledge the continuation of Superintendent Paul Gausman’s contract.
During a special meeting on Monday, the board voted 4-3 to acknowledge the automatic one-year extension of Gausman’s contract. Board members Jeremy Saint, Ron Colling, Juli Albert and Perla Alarcon-Flory voted in favor of the automatic extension, and Monique Scarlett, Dan Greenwell and Taylor Goodvin voted against.
The board in recent years has annually approved a series of rolling three-year contracts, with one additional year extending the expiration date each time.
Within the current contract, Gausman’s base salary is $248,645.95. His contract was renewed in 2020 with a 2.25 percent raise in his pay and benefits package. The contract covers three years, running through 2022-23.
Director Dan Greenwell said after asking multiple times to have a discussion regarding the superintendent contract, similar to one last year, it was denied. He said the board of directors was “effectively forced to approve a contract without discussion.”
Scarlett said the entire board is responsible for the expiring time for the automatic renewal discussion.
Many times the yearly approval includes a pay raise. No pay raise was discussed during the Monday night meeting. Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory said the annual pay raise discussion is scheduled for July.
In 2019, his contract extension included a nearly 2 percent raise in salary, setting his annual pay to $243,175 for 2019-20.
In July 2018, with the Sioux City district facing tight finances, the school board accepted Gausman's recommendation to keep his annual salary at $238,523 for the 2018-19 school year.