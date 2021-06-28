Sioux City Schools superintendent contract extension acknowledged

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City school board took a vote Monday to acknowledge the continuation of Superintendent Paul Gausman’s contract.

During a special meeting on Monday, the board voted 4-3 to acknowledge the automatic one-year extension of Gausman’s contract. Board members Jeremy Saint, Ron Colling, Juli Albert and Perla Alarcon-Flory voted in favor of the automatic extension, and Monique Scarlett, Dan Greenwell and Taylor Goodvin voted against.

The board in recent years has annually approved a series of rolling three-year contracts, with one additional year extending the expiration date each time.

Within the current contract, Gausman’s base salary is $248,645.95. His contract was renewed in 2020 with a 2.25 percent raise in his pay and benefits package. The contract covers three years, running through 2022-23.

Director Dan Greenwell said after asking multiple times to have a discussion regarding the superintendent contract, similar to one last year, it was denied. He said the board of directors was “effectively forced to approve a contract without discussion.”

Scarlett said the entire board is responsible for the expiring time for the automatic renewal discussion.