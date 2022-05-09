Sioux City schools teachers to see $765 increase to base pay; union had sought $3,200

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City school teachers will receive a $765 increase to their base salary, $2,435 less than what was proposed by the teachers' union.

The school board approved the agreement with the Sioux City Education Association, which represents the district’s teachers, on Monday.

The agreement also has an $800 increase to longevity pay and a $10 increase to out-of-contract events, from $30 to $40.

The Sioux City Education Association initially proposed an 8.6 percent base salary increase and a $975 increase to longevity pay. The percentage increase would result in a $3,200 base pay increase, from $37,201 to $40,401.

The union also proposed meetings be added to paid out-of-contract events, and the hourly rate is increased from $30 to $50.

In a counter-proposal, district administrators proposed a $400 increase in the base salary and a $400 longevity increase. The district also proposed a $10 increase for extra duties performed outside of the contract.

The association has various "steps" and "lanes" in their contract, in which salaries for teachers automatically increase based on years of service and attainment of additional educational levels. The increased cost for the automatic increases for the 2022-23 school year is estimated at $1.052 million before contract increases.

In addition to salaries, the union also requested increases in other areas of the contract. The district administrators said they would only negotiate the mandatory salary subject.

Two of the newly proposed additions to the contract were the district contributing $1,200 to each employee's 403b retirement plan annually and each member of the union receiving one flexible workday between July and August for classroom preparation and planning.

The union also proposed increases to pay for extra responsibilities due to a shortage of substitute teachers.

Teachers who perform substitute teaching duties during their planning time or teach a combined class due to a vacancy currently receive $30 per class period. The union proposed it be increased to $50.

If a teacher substitutes for a half-day, they currently receive $75. The union asked for this to be increased to $100.

If a teacher receives additional students due to lack of substitutes for a half-day, the union proposed they receive $100. If a nurse performs substitute nursing duties for a half-day, the union proposed they also receive $100.

The district states if the parties do not reach an agreement without an arbitration proceeding, the steps will be eliminated from the salary schedule.

