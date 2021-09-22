Sioux City schools to require masks on buses

SIOUX CITY --The Sioux City Community School District will begin requiring masks on school buses Thursday.

"We understand this change could cause frustration for some, and we ask for your patience as we work to make certain we follow all laws in place at the state and federal levels," according to a letter to parents.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since the temporary ban on the legislation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds banning mask mandates on school property, the Iowa Department of Education reiterated their position that federal guidance requires masks to be worn on public transportation, according to the letter.

"All students and drivers will be expected to wear a mask while traveling on our school buses, even though there is no mask mandate in place for our school buildings or school events," according to a news release.

The mandate also applies to extra-curricular travel on school buses.

Last week, the school board decided against a district-wide mask mandate after hearing feedback from parents, teachers and the community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0