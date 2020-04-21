Sioux City Schools to schedule May 'virtual' commencement for graduating seniors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Even though the Sioux City Community School District won't be hosting traditional commencement ceremonies for its graduating seniors in May, virtual ceremonies will be held instead.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a large-scale ceremony isn't currently possible. Instead, a virtual commencement program will be taking place for each of the three high schools, at the Tyson Events Center, on the originally scheduled graduation date, May 23.

Each of the three virtual ceremonies will include speeches from Superintendent Paul Gausman, the building principal, and representatives from the graduating class.

At the ceremonies, each student's name will be read individually while a screen view shows the student's photo and information.

It will be shared on the district's website, on Facebook as well as on Twitter.

In addition, Gausman recommended that graduating seniors take time to put on their cap and gown on May 23.

"Take a selfie, post that photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, using #SCCSD2020Grad," he said. "Together, we will flood social media with our collective celebrations -- just like you would on a traditional graduation day."