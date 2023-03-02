SIOUX CITY -- Next school year, the Sioux City Community School District will provide a one-time $900 health insurance subsidy to full-time district employees and a $450 for part-time ones.

The school board previously had approved $1.5 million for the subsidies, but on Monday they approved the set $900 and $450 subsidies. It is expected to affect 1,627 district employees for a total of $1.46 million.

The move is an attempt to combat part of the estimated 14.9 percent insurance premium increase for the next school year.

School Board President Dan Greenwell said the payments will go directly to the insurance company to subsidize the health insurance plan; it will not go to the employees.

The move comes after months of the district reviewing the health insurance claims and potential health insurance increases, which started in September 2022. At the time, Greenwell said, the board members did not have a good grasp on what is offered to district employees. Many of the board members agreed.

“I think it’s time we get into the thick of it,” Greenwell said.

He said health insurance costs are going up every year and he wanted to look at how their insurance program compares to those of local schools and similar-sized schools throughout the district.

Greenwell asked the district to look at loss ratio history, total premium costs, coverage options, district contribution and how the district can be competitive to retain and recruit teachers.

As a first step in October, the school board reviewed the district's health insurance claim loss and premium history.

The district provides a health insurance allowance each month to district employees that vary depending on the position to pay for insurance premiums. If they don’t use that whole amount, they get a monthly cash payout.

For example, in 2021-2022, teachers got an allowance of $1,275 a month. If they used $744 for medical, $33 for dental and $3.58 for basic life insurance monthly premiums, they would have a monthly cash payout of $494.42, according to board documents.

This year, the same teacher with the same plans would take home $449.85 due to insurance cost changes, resulting in a loss of almost $45 a month.

The board then reviewed the district health plan offerings. The district offers single employee, employee and child or children, and employee and family plans, both in high-deductible plans and value plans. The district added a high-deductible and removed basic premium offerings in the 2020-2021 school year, according to board documents.

From 2020-2021 to 2021-2022, district health insurance premiums were reduced by 5 percent, partially due to reduced claims submitted during the COVID-19 pandemic. From 2021-2022 to 2022-2023, district health insurance premiums increased by 6.5 percent.

One of the main reasons for the district’s health insurance premium increase this year was the increase in high-cost claims.

District documents show over the last few years, the district's catastrophic claims -- claims with costs more than $50,000 -- significantly increased from 2020-21 to 2021-2022, while the number of regular claims has slowly decreased since FY2017-2018.

Health insurance companies compare premiums paid by the district employees compared to the expenses of claims submitted; this is called a loss ratio. Insurance carriers target an 85 percent loss ratio, according to board documents.

In 2020-2021, the district had a 78.7 percent loss ratio, resulting in a premium decrease. In 2021-2022, the district had a loss ratio of 97.1 percent, resulting in a premium increase.

One of the reasons the district believes the loss ratio has increased is during the COVID-19 pandemic, people were not going to doctors, said Human Resources Director Jen Gomez. Since people started returning to their routines in 2021, people started going back to the doctor and possibly getting surgeries they had delayed.

The district compared what staff is offered compared to area schools and schools of comparable size. Gomez said she believes the district's offerings are competitive.

Greenwell said in January it is estimated the district will see a 14.9 percent cost increase for the 2023-2024 school year.

Overall, district employees will pay almost $20 million in annual premiums for the 2022-2023 school year. The estimated 14.9 percent increase will result in a $2.97 million cost increase, Greenwell said.

The board decided to help offset the cost of premium increases by 50 percent one time.

Board Member Taylor Goodvin said it is a time the board could “put our money where our mouth is” and support all staff.

Many of the board members agreed, saying this is a way the district can support staff and show they are listening to the issues staff faces.