Sioux City Schools warn parents about national TikTok threat, say they are monitoring the situation

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Community Schools on Thursday night alerted parents of a national school threat made on social media.

A post has been widely shared on the social media platform TikTok regarding a nationwide school threat, suggesting school shootings and bomb threats will take place on Friday.

"While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are working with law enforcement to monitor the situation and wanted to make sure you were aware," according to the parent notification. "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority."

The district asks students to alert school staff if they see something concerning on social media or elsewhere.

The Iowa State Education Association, Iowa Association of School Boards and School Administrators of Iowa released a joint statement regarding the threat.

In it, the organizations state students deserve a safe place to learn and staff deserve a safe place to work.

"Whether done as a joke or with malicious intent, it’s unacceptable," according to the statement. "We know our school personnel will do everything in their power to keep our students safe. They need all of us to stand with them in that effort."

On Tuesday, East High and East Middle schools were put on lockdown due to a social media threat on another popular social media platform Snapchat.

A 14-year-old female was arrested after creating the post with the intent to cause alarm but had no plan for carrying out the threat.

At the same time, a 15-year-old male was identified as creating a threat towards West High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0