Sioux City schools will remain closed through academic year; commencement to be held online

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City School Superintendent Paul Gausman repeated a common theme at a press conference Friday afternoon: the students and staff at the Sioux City Community School District did not think March 13 would be their last day in school this academic year.

"We fully anticipated being back in school that next Monday, March 16," Gausman said.

And yet, after an announcement earlier Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds that Iowa schools will not reopen this school year, Sioux City school buildings will remain shut to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Most of Iowa's schools haven't held in-person classes since the middle of March, when Reynolds first recommended school closures. By April 2, she had ordered the schools closed.

"Believe me, I would like nothing more than to stand before you today and announce that Iowa will be open for school in May," Reynolds said in her press conference Friday.

All school events, including sports, are either canceled or postponed. Graduation ceremonies will, at a minimum, be held in some yet-to-be-announced virtual format -- though Gausman did say it's possible that an in-person commencement event may happen at some point if it's safe to do so.