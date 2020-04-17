Sioux City schools will remain closed through academic year; commencement to be held online

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City School Superintendent Paul Gausman repeated a common theme at a press conference Friday afternoon: the students and staff at the Sioux City Community School District did not think March 13 would be their last day in school this academic year.
"We fully anticipated being back in school that next Monday, March 16," Gausman said.
And yet, after an announcement earlier Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds that Iowa schools will not reopen this school year, Sioux City school buildings will remain shut to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Most of Iowa's schools haven't held in-person classes since the middle of March, when Reynolds first recommended school closures. By April 2, she had ordered the schools closed.
"Believe me, I would like nothing more than to stand before you today and announce that Iowa will be open for school in May," Reynolds said in her press conference Friday.
All school events, including sports, are either canceled or postponed. Graduation ceremonies will, at a minimum, be held in some yet-to-be-announced virtual format -- though Gausman did say it's possible that an in-person commencement event may happen at some point if it's safe to do so.
"We had already planned on having our commencement exercises on May 23, and we're going to keep doing a celebration on May 23. For those that had that built into their calendar, we're not just going to say, 'Well, we'll wait we can get everyone together later, and hope that everyone will be available,'" he said.
"So we will do a virtual celebration on May 23. It will be something that contains a lot of the same things that commencements contain, like speakers, from building principal to board president, class speakers, members of the class, where we feature each student in one way or another," Gausman added.
Voluntary continuous learning will continue for Sioux City students through June 2.
School districts in Iowa were presented with three options for learning after the closures. The majority, 285 out of 327, chose voluntary continuous learning; six districts chose mandatory learning that meets the rigor of normal classes; or no instruction at all, which would require the lost school days to be made up and which apparently no districts chose. Thirty-six of the state's districts are providing a combination of required and voluntary learning.
Among the state’s accredited private schools, 179 schools submitted plans -- 80 for required, 73 for voluntary and 26 for a combination of both.
Practically speaking, Gausman said voluntary was the best option for Sioux City, because some students don't have internet service at home, limiting their ability to do remote homework. The district has created several internet "hotspots" to serve students, and is planning to deploy a fleet of buses that are equipped with mobile wi-fi hotspots.
"We believe we're going to roll those out sometime mid-week next week," he said.
Gausman said he and the district have been "pleasantly surprised" with the students' and families' compliance with the voluntary learning, though he did not specify a percentage of students who are actually doing the voluntary, ungraded lessons.
The superintendent acknowledged the possibility that students could be behind in their learning once normal classes resume, and the related possibility of uneven levels of adherence to the voluntary learning -- meaning some students may be farther behind than others going forward.
He also acknowledged that the voluntary learning isn't perfectly analogous to what students would have learned in class.
"It's not exactly the same, because we aren't able to give grades for that learning," Gausman said. He also said the beginning of the next school year, assuming that happens in the fall, may include a brief, high-intensity learning period to help fill the gaps.
Reynolds said Friday that school districts in the state will be allowed to begin classes before Aug. 23, potentially giving districts a chance to catch up somewhat on learning.
Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said during the state's news conference that remote learning protocols and lesson plans had to be thrown together in a truncated fashion.
"Under normal circumstances, the timeline for developing continuous learning plans would take months, years even," Lebo said. "Our schools developed and implemented solutions in only a matter of weeks."
Districts will need to submit another "return to learn" plan by July 1, having submitted a previous plan for continuous learning by April 10. Those can include summer school and other enrichment opportunities "designed to address disruptions in learning as a result of COVID-19," Lebo said.
As of Friday, Gausman said the district's 27 free-meal distribution locations have given out 100,000 meals to students since the start of the free meals about a month ago. He said more students come to get the meals on the days when the voluntary academic packets are distributed, indicating a high participation rate.
All of the district's employees, regardless of position, will be paid through the closure.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette contributed reporting.
