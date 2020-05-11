Sioux City Schools working on plan concerning coronavirus class disruptions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School Board members on Monday vowed they will complete a state-required plan demonstrating how the school district intends to address disruptions that have occurred to the 2019-20 school year, since classes haven't been held due to community spread of coronavirus.

The Iowa Department of Education has said all state school districts must file completed Return to Learn plans by July 1. During the board meeting, Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman said the district got an explanatory copy of Return to Learn particulars Friday, and details will be fleshed out in upcoming weeks.

Iowa K-12 school districts instruct pupils for roughly 36 weeks each year, but the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic during this school year means students will only get 26 weeks of in-building instruction.

An announcement by Gov. Kim Reynolds led Iowa districts to begin calling off classes on March 16. Sioux City district students have since been able to use online learning resources, although they will miss more than 25 percent of the year's coursework.