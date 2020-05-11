Sioux City Schools working on plan concerning coronavirus class disruptions

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School Board members on Monday vowed they will complete a state-required plan demonstrating how the school district intends to address disruptions that have occurred to the 2019-20 school year, since classes haven't been held due to community spread of coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Education has said all state school districts must file completed Return to Learn plans by July 1. During the board meeting, Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman said the district got an explanatory copy of Return to Learn particulars Friday, and details will be fleshed out in upcoming weeks.
Iowa K-12 school districts instruct pupils for roughly 36 weeks each year, but the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic during this school year means students will only get 26 weeks of in-building instruction.
An announcement by Gov. Kim Reynolds led Iowa districts to begin calling off classes on March 16. Sioux City district students have since been able to use online learning resources, although they will miss more than 25 percent of the year's coursework.
Gausman three weeks ago estimated about 40 percent of Sioux City School District students are undertaking the voluntary work, which is not being graded. At the board meeting, he said he is investigating a late summer "jump start or boot camp" for some students to have some schooling options.
"We need to do everything we can to make sure these kids are caught up next year ... We need to focus on that in upcoming meetings," board member Dan Greenwell said.
Greenwell said starting the 2020-21 school year a few days earlier than currently scheduled might be an advisable step.
Board member Juli Albert said parents are doing a good job in overseeing "home schooling," and member Ron Colling said varying school employee groups have "made a tough situation bearable."
In other business, the board accepted a bid of $199,134 from HCI Construction of South Sioux City for improvements to the East High School baseball field and parking lot.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.