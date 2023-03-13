SIOUX CITY – Sioux City students and school board members spoke out Monday evening in opposition to anti-LGBTQ bills circulating in the Iowa Legislature.

The East High School Gender-Sexuality Alliance (GSA) presented a statement to the board Monday denouncing pieces of legislation they called “human rights issues.”

School board members stressed their support of LGBTQ+ students and plan to bring forward a resolution supporting LGBT students at their next meeting.

“Right now what’s going on in the legislature is directly attacking our LGBTQ+ students,” School Board Member Bernie Scolaro said.

Ariel Flint, a sophomore at East High, read a statement she prepared on behalf of the school’s GSA.

Flint said the recent legislation will negatively impact LGBTQ students. Flint said this is “not a matter of difference of opinion or religious beliefs, but of human rights, of our education, and of our safety.”

“No parent should have to choose between following the best medical practices for their child and facing legal consequences,” Flint said. “No teacher should be punished for having a pride flag in their classroom. No district should be punished for having a book somebody finds inappropriate. No teacher should be forced to out their students and no student should be punished for being part of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Flint said 85 percent of transgender or gender non-binary youth say that their mental health has been negatively affected by the current wave of legislative attacks, according to a Trevor Project survey, a nonprofit focused on suicide in LGBTQ+ individuals.

School Board Member Taylor Goodvin said school board members owe it to their students to speak out about these issues.

Goodvin said the proposed anti-LGBTQ+ bills are taking control away from districts, taking freedoms away from students and taking classroom authority away from teachers.

“The party of local control has done nothing but erode local control in public schools for the last two years,” Goodvin said.

He said these bills are not the result of legislators' fear of transgender kids or the belief that such individuals are a problem; rather, he said, it's a political stunt.

“They are backed by a reckless misinformation campaign of lies that score cheap political points by hurting some of our most vulnerable students and citizens,” Goodvin said. “They don’t seek to improve anything. They don’t seek to make our school district safer.”

Scolaro said LGBTQ+ students who found their school to be affirming of their identity report lower rates of suicide attempts, according to the Trevor Project. Scolaro is bringing forward a resolution at the next school board meeting to affirm LGBTQ+ students.

“We must be loud and we must be clear that we accept, welcome, appreciate and care about all our students regardless of sexual identity or gender identity or sexual orientation,” she said.

School Board Members Jan George, Monique Scarlett and Bob Michaelson echoed the comments made by the other school board members.

School Board President Dan Greenwell said they want to treat people fairly and equally and the legislation does not do that.

Bills of concern

The GSA specifically identified seven bills that concern them. Many of the identified bills did not make the funnel deadline, therefore are unable to be debated this legislative season, but could next season.

would prevent data collection in schools for statistical purposes including data regarding sexual orientation and gender identity. Flint said this prevents people from being able to see how proposed bills would affect students.

HF325 would say that individuals cannot have a gender identity until they are 18 years old and someone whose gender corresponds with their sex assigned at birth would win any civil rights dispute between them and a transgender person. This bill did not make the funnel deadline.

SF538 would ban all forms of gender-affirming care up to 18 years old. This bill has been passed by both chambers and is awaiting Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signature.

Flint said people who received hormone therapy, a form of gender-affirming care, in adolescence experienced less suicidal ideation, mental health disorders, and substance abuse than those who received it later, according to a study by Stanford University School of Medicine.

“It is vital for the mental health of your students that they access to gender-affirming care,” Flint said.

SF305 and HF361 would create a statewide banned book list, gives student guardians and attorneys the ability to sue districts, and would fine the district a minimum of $20,000 for having a banned book in the library. This bill did not make the funnel deadline.

HF190 would remove gender identity as an Iowa Civil Rights Act-protected right, removing protection in housing, employment, education, accommodations, and credit practices. This bill did not make the funnel deadline.

HF180 would prevent schools from affirming a student’s gender identity if it differs from the student's birth certificate unless there is parental consent, states that school staffers are not allowed to "encourage" or "coerce" a student to withhold info related to their gender identity from a parent or guardian. This bill passed the committee and is eligible for House debate.

Flint said this bill puts students in danger if their home is not s safe place.

HF367 would prevent discipline of teachers who use legal names and misgenders students. This bill passed the committee and is eligible for House debate.

There are at least 12 different pieces of Iowa legislature that negatively impact Iowa LGBTQ+ that have either awaiting Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signature, being debated or being eligible for debate, according to One Iowa Action, a Des Moines-based LGBTQ+ advocacy organization. They also identified 17 other bills that did not make the funnel deadline.

The bills identified by One Iowa Action that are being actively considered that would negatively impact LGBTA+ Iowans, other than the ones previously mentioned, include:

- HF327, Gov. Kim Reynolds' curricula bill that would remove information about HIV transmission from required curricula standards, which is currently awaiting Reynolds’ signature;

- HF616, a bill that would ban state colleges and universities from using money on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, which is eligible for house debate;

- SF297, a bill that would allow healthcare providers to refuse care based on religions and moral beliefs, which is currently eligible for senate debate;

- HF622, a bill that would allow schools to restrict bathroom use based on sex assigned at birth, which is currently eligible for house debate;

- HF182, a bill that would require state colleges to report on education classes that mention specific topics, such as diversity, racism and LBGTQ+ topics, which is currently eligible for house debate;

- HF597, a bill that would redefine “age-appropriate materials” in schools to include depictions of a sex act, which One Iowa Action states would ban multiple works of classic literature. The bill passed the house and is awaiting the senate;

- HF348, a bill that would ban any mention of gender identity or sexual orientation from grades kindergarten through 6th, which passed in the house and awaiting the senate;

- SF335, a bill that would restrict students from using bathrooms that match their gender identity if it “does not correspond with the person’s biological sex,” which passed in the Senate and awaiting House and;

- SSB1145, Gov. Reynolds’ education bill has a variety of new restrictions surrounding gender identity, HPV and HIV education, and library materials.