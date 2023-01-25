Sioux City superintendent candidates answer community questions Wednesday

SIOUX CITY – The two finalists for the Sioux City Community School superintendent position, Rod Earleywine and Geovanny Ponce took time on Wednesday to participate in public interviews.

Earleywine currently serves as the district’s interim superintendent and Ponce currently serves as assistant superintendent of high schools for the Houston Independent School District in Houston, Texas.

The two answered both prepared questions and questions asked by the community. Many of the questions surrounded the diversity within the district and how each would address issues such as achievement gaps, equity and inclusion, and parent involvement.

A selection decision could be made by the school board on Thursday afternoon, but an announcement may not be made until later in the month.

Before becoming interim superintendent, Earleywine served as superintendent at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District for 15 years and before that worked for 12 years as Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s middle school principal. He resigned in February 2022. He was selected as interim superintendent in April 2022 and officially started in July 2022.

He holds a doctorate in education administration from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, a specialist degree in educational administration and a bachelor’s degree in education from Drake University and a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Northern Iowa.

Earleywine said he officially applied for the superintendent position because of his experience so far with the Sioux City Community School District. He said it has been a very positive experience and has gotten the opportunity to learn about the district.

“What I’ve learned over the past seven months is this is a very, very good school district,” Earleywine said. “We have great staff, we have people that truly care about the students and they want to see our students succeed.”

A community member asked if Earleywine saw this position as a short-term job or a long-term position. He said he wants it to be a long-term job.

He said there is a misconception that he retired from Sergeant Bluff, but in reality, he resigned because he felt he needed to do something different.

“I never retired, I’m not ready to retire,” he said.

Earleywine said he believes he is a good match with the Sioux City schools.

He said his vision for the Sioux City schools is a shared vision with the community and district staff. He said it should be a place where parents want their kids to go and become a destination district.

Great facilities, teachers, administrators, and support staff are reasons Earleywine said creates a district where people want to go to and stay.

“This is a great community, we have a lot of great things going on,” He said.

He said his greatest strengths as a superintendent are his ability to work with a wide range of people, and being able to build trust or facilitate healing and mending.

The way to build relationships is in person, not through emails, Earleywine said.

One of the challenges Earleywine said needs to be addressed immediately is the climate and culture of the district. He said before coming to the district as interim, he watched board meetings and had known the climate and culture needed to be addressed.

He said trust and relationships are issues within the district. These are items he said he has already started working on as an interim.

Within the district, he said the best communication is face-to-face. He said he currently meets with the building principals quarterly and travels around the district to visit classrooms and speak with teachers and students.

“What I see going on in the classrooms across Sioux City Community School District, I see great things happening,” he said. “Really great things are happening.”

Externally, he said face-to-face is also the best way to communicate with community members but said it’s important to keep the website up to date for accessible information.

The Sioux City Community School District is a minority, majority school district, meaning a majority of the students are from minority groups. The school is made up of 44 percent white students, 36 percent Hispanic students, 8 percent Black students, 3 percent Native American and many others.

“We’re not going to be less diverse in five years, we’re going to be more diverse, so what are we doing, are we planning for that, or are we just waiting for that to happen,” he said. “I prefer to predict and plan and make sure we have the ability to me the needs of our students.”

Community members asked a variety of questions related to student diversity and achievement gaps within those students.

Earleywine said the district already has an equity committee that is looking at equity within the district and subgroups. He said they use data such as student achievement data, and disproportionalities in the discipline referrals within the district.

He said the first step is recognizing that there are issues within the district and not hiding them but developing strategies and plans to address the issues.

“We have to make sure we’re very transparent,” Earleywine said.

Ponce is currently the assistant superintendent of high schools for the Houston Independent School District and oversees 52 different schools. Before that, he served as an area superintendent and middle and high school principal in Houston. He also worked as a campus curriculum technologist and bilingual teacher.

He holds a doctorate in public school administration from Texas A&M University, a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from the University of Houston, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the National Autonomous University of Honduras in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, according to the release.

Ponce said he was shocked by how diverse the district is and he wants to be a part of it and part of the way the district embraces diversity. He said he wanted to find a community where his knowledge and expertise could be utilized.

He said Sioux City is the third largest school district in the state and one of the most diverse and he has the knowledge to support the district. He wanted to bring his experience at one of the largest school districts in the United States to Sioux City.

The Sioux City school district has 67 percent free and reduced lunch students, a measure of poverty. Ponce said his current district has 78 percent free and reduced lunch students.

Ponce was asked if he sees this as a long-term position. He said looking at his resume he is very stable and does not move from district to district.

“I want to retire from here, I’m looking at this as my next home,” he said. After retiring, he said he would want to be a substitute teacher in the district because teaching is his passion.

“If I am selected, you have Ponce for another 23 years,” he said.

He said he has spoken with his family and they are prepared to stay in Sioux City for the long term if he is selected. He said he loves the community and has felt welcomed.

Ponce said his greatest strengths as a superintendent are his honesty, transparency, and strong communication skills. He also said anything he preaches, he lives, he believes in teamwork and engagement, and every decision he makes is for the students.

You’re going to see me working with the community, engaging with the parents, with the students, with the teachers, I want to participate and be part of it,” he said.

Ponce said the Sioux City school district is growing and changing rapidly and he wants to see if the district is prepared to me the needs of those students.

“Are we ready to embrace that,” he said.

Having positive culture is important for student attention, teacher retention and district culture, he said. If there is a positive culture, teachers will end up recruiting other teachers by word of mouth.

He said he has seen achievement numbers of the Sioux City district, but he wants to walk the district schools and see what the different needs are between the students, teachers and parents to build a plan to benefit the students.

By having a strong curriculum and instruction plan, the district can focus on certain areas where learning loss is happening and modify it, Ponce said.

He said at his current district he spends a significant amount of time in the schools and walks through the classrooms to have conversations with students and teachers. He said he wants to see what is going on firsthand and wants to personally see what is going on to address it.

Many of the questions Ponce was asked were regarding support for English language learners and diversity.

Ponce said he has an extensive history of English learners and bilingual students. He was a bilingual teacher and when he came to the United States, he was an English learner and therefore has first-hand knowledge.

A community member asked how he will make diversity, equity and inclusion a priority in the curriculum. Ponce said the programs need to include people who students of different backgrounds can relate to.

He also wants to look at what education can be offered to the teachers to enhance their diversity knowledge, as well as find teachers that are of the same ethnicity and backgrounds of the students.

Ponce said he plans to engage everyone in the conversation and decisions. He plans to have coffee with the superintendent to invite parents to meet with him and talk about student education. He said it will then cascade from the top to the bottom, from the superintendent to the teachers to the parents.

The Texas Education Agency is attempting to take control of the Houston Independent School District --where Ponce is currently employed – due to allegations of trustee misconduct and low educational performance at Phillis Wheatley High School, according to The Texas Tribune.

Ponce said he is not in charge of Phillis Wheatley High School. He said all of the schools under his leadership have been excelling and moving in a better direction.

“It’s not about me and it’s not a reflection of my leadership,” Ponce said.

The district received 23 applications for the position vacated by Paul Gausman in June 2022 for a job as superintendent of the Lincoln Public Schools. With the help of the recruiting firm hired by the district – GR Recruiting – the school board narrowed it down to five candidates who they interviewed throughout last week.

The search began in the fall of 2022 with community surveys, followed by in-person input sessions with district staff, students, and the public.