SIOUX CITY — Former Sioux City schools superintendent Paul Gausman admitted in a new court filing he knew of one of the closed school board meetings he claims violated Iowa’s open meetings law, but contends the meeting went beyond the topics the state code allows.

Gausman’s admission comes after the school district and the four board members he personally named in his civil suit offered evidence that he was aware of a Jan. 24, 2022, closed session and that he was told ahead of time the reason for the meeting.

Gausman, in documents filed Thursday in Woodbury County District Court, says he knew of and requested the closed session, but did so with the understanding that it was for a routine performance review; he says he didn't know there would be a conversation about an ethics complaint.

“I was not notified that there would be a discussion about filing a complaint against me with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners in that closed meeting,” Gausman said.

Gausman, who is now the superintendent of the Lincoln, Nebraska School District, filed a lawsuit in January claiming Sioux City school board members Dan Greenwell, Jan George, Taylor Goodvin and Bob Michaelson violated the state’s open meetings law.

The suit alleges that at special meetings on Jan. 24, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022, the board met privately behind closed doors to discuss Gausman and his professional qualifications.

The lawsuit also claims the board members cited incorrect state code sections to avoid notifying Gausman or the public of their discussions about him and a subsequent decision by the board to file a professional ethics complaint against him with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

The filings revealing the information were in response to a request by Gausman for a “partial summary judgment” in the case and an order to require the district to turn over the minutes and recordings of the two closed sessions, as requested by the former superintendent.

A hearing on the topic was held Friday and the petition for partial summary judgement was withdrawn.

January meeting

Court filings show the Jan. 24 meeting was a quarterly review of Gausman’s performance while he was still superintendent. In the filings, the board said the conversation was limited to Gausman’s appointment, hiring, performance or discharge.

In an affidavit filed Thursday, Gausman said he was unaware of the plans to discuss an ethics complaint against him during the closed session he requested.

“If any board members or anyone from the district had notified me of that, I would not have consented to a closed session for that purpose,” Gausman said in the affidavit.

To go into the closed session, the board cited the Iowa Code stating the closed session was to “evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation.”

The code section specifically states that the individual being reviewed must request the closed session, as well as meet other requirements Gausman claims did not occur.

The school board members named in the lawsuit have denied Gausman’s claims, saying the closed sessions were perfectly legal. In its filings, the board said the conversation was limited to Gausman’s appointment, hiring, performance or discharge.

Documents included in the filings detailed Gausman’s knowledge of the meeting, including an emailed meeting invitation to all of the board members from Board Secretary Seaniece Heilman “on behalf of Gausman, Paul,” and a screenshot of Gausman’s Microsoft Outlook calendar, showing the closed session scheduled on Jan. 24 titled “Closed Session re: Superintendent Quarterly Evaluation.”

The filing also included a district document titled ”2021-2022 superintendent evaluation,” which was dated July 14, 2021. The document outlined the district’s goals for the superintendent, as well as a timeline for quarterly superintendent evaluations.

These evaluations were scheduled for Sept. 27, 2021, Jan. 24, 2022, March 28, 2022, May 9, 2022 and June 13, 2022.

“Dr. Gausman was notified of and requested a closed session on January 24, 2022,” Greenwell, the board president, said in an affidavit. “When the board went into closed session … the board had good reason to believe and in good faith believed the closed session was being held in compliance.”

Greenwell said the board’s discussion was limited to the reasons it gave for the closed session.

Gausman disputed Greenwell’s claim, stating a discussion about a complaint with the educational examiners was beyond the scope of the meeting. In his affidavit, he cited the educational examiner's complaint, where Greenwell states “the detail discussion of the bribery offer was analyzed by the full board in a Special Meeting on January 24, 2022,” as proof that the complaint was discussed during that meeting.

November meeting

On Nov. 30, 2022, the board held another special meeting and closed session to discuss Gausman, he claims.

The board cited a different section of Iowa Code, saying the meeting was to “review or discuss records which are required or authorized by state or federal law to be kept confidential.” That code section specifically says public bodies are only allowed to discuss confidential records; Gausman claims the board went beyond that. He also alleges the board again discussed his professional competency, job performance and the possible filing of a complaint with the Board of Educational Examiners.

After the closed session ended and the board went into open session, Goodvin made a motion to direct Greenwell to file the complaint. Board members Monique Scarlett and Bernie Scolaro abstained from the vote. Perla Alarcon-Flory was not present. The motion did not publicly identify who the complaint was being filed against.

Greenwell, a frequent critic of Gausman both before and after he won election to the school board, said in his affidavit the board received a legal opinion for the November meeting that stated the board was allowed to cite that specific code section for a conversation regarding a Board of Education Examiners complaint.

“The law states information reported to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is privileged and confidential,” Greenwell said.

Gausman disputed the legal advice given to the board, claiming it was potentially given “without the board or board members having fully disclosed the purpose and scope and true nature and purpose of the meeting.”

Gausman again disputed Greenwelll’s claims, stating filing a complaint to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is not a confidential record because it pertains to him and he was not alerted of the meeting.

“The board consciously avoided my being present during their discussion of this complaint and me and my performance,” Gausman said in his affidavit.

Ethics complaint

Greenwell filed the complaint to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners on behalf of the board on Dec. 2, 2022.

The complaint claims Gausman attempted to bribe Michaelson and George on Nov. 17, 2021, before their official swearing-in on Nov. 22, 2022. Greenwell claimed it was an attempt to solicit their support to re-elect Alarcon-Flory to board president, in the letter sent to the Iowa Board of Education Examiners.

“Dr. Gausman directly offered to allow Mr. Michaelson (board member-elect) and Mr. George (board member-elect) to make any of their desired changes in school operations, programs, activities, and other matters in exchange for their vote for Ms. Alarcon-Flory as president of the board,” Greenwell said in the letter.

Greenwell claims the conversation took place at a public place in Des Moines with Gausman, Michaelson, George and Alarcon-Flory present. Greenwell claims the pair objected to Gausman’s offer multiple times.

“Ms. Alarcon-Flory remained silent regarding the bribery offer during the discussions at the table,” he said in the letter.

Greenwell’s letter claims Gausman admitted to the bribery at a meeting on Jan. 27, 2022, with Greenwell and Goodvin present, as well as in a separate discussion with Scarlett.

The letter to the examiner's office also claims Gausman disclosed confidential closed board meeting information to staff members. It says Gausman acquired information from the closed session from Alarcon-Flory and shared it with cabinet members.

Greenwell’s letter claims Gausman admitted to Greenwell and Goodvin that he shared the information with the cabinet members. He states cabinet members have confirmed the information was shared with them.

In August, the board of educational examiners found probable cause to proceed with the ethics complaint and has set an administrative court hearing on the topic.

Greenwell previously filed an identical ethics complaint on Aug. 1, 2022 with the same claims in a similarly worded letter, without board support. The Board of Educational Examiners requires complaints to be from the district, and the one filed in August was not approved by the school board. Gausman requested Greenwell's complaint be dismissed due to lack of jurisdiction, but Greenwell had withdrawn his complaint before any ruling.