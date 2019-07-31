SIOUX CITY -- A termination hearing that could end the teaching career of an instructor, who has spoken out against the Sioux City School District administration and been on paid administrative leave for a year, will resume Thursday.
The Sioux City School Board will ultimately make any decision to terminate the contact of Julie Fischer, who told the Journal on Wednesday her hearing was started with a July 17 session and is set to resume. Fischer said a long list of fellow educators will speak on her behalf Thursday, and she expects it will take more than that time, so another day to be determined will likely be added.
"This has been a nightmare. I've got 28 years teaching. It is an unblemished record, I've helped raise (student) test scores....I wasn't just going to sit there and take it," Fischer said.
Fischer began teaching in the district in 1991, and her future with the school district remains unclear. She was placed on paid administrative leave in August 2018 after charges were filed against her in Woodbury County District Court, asserting she had sent harassing letters to six school officials in Iowa, including superintendent Paul Gausman.
In March, a Woodbury County magistrate dismissed harassment charges filed against Fischer, ruling that letters she sent to Gausman and other school officials may have been "annoying, rude and disheartening," but were nonetheless protected by the First Amendment's right to free speech.
In a statement to the Journal in late July, Sioux City School District Spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said the school board met in an exempt session on the evening of July 17. Mayo said Iowa code allows such exempt sessions when a school superintendent recommends to the board that it terminate the employment contract of a teacher.
"The process is still underway. Until it is completed, we cannot comment on who specifically is involved. If the matter is decided by the board, the board will then make its decision in open session," Mayo said.
When challenging the Woodbury County charges, Fischer's attorney, David Reinschmidt, said the question of whether Fischer wrote the letters was not the issue. Rather, each case centered on whether the language was constitutionally protected.
“They are trying to fire me, based on the letters…I didn't send the letters,” Fischer said Wednesday.
She said many veteran teachers are eager to speak on her behalf on Thursday and any additional days needed.
"I expect to be cleared, after my people speak," Fischer said.
