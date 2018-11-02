SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teacher was one of four finalists for Iowa Teacher of the Year.
Shelly Nash, who has taught for 25 years for the Sioux City School District, was named the district's 2019 Teacher of the Year earlier this year.
Christopher Burke, 35, who has an 11-year teaching career, was honored Thursday as the 2019 Teacher of the Year in a ceremony at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School in Dubuque, where he teaches. Gov. Kim Reynolds presented him with the award.
Nash is a science teacher and Mentors in Violence Prevention advisor at West High School. In the 2017-18 academic year, she embraced a new opportunity as part of the Geo-Physics Future Ready Team at West.
Nash, who has a total of 28 years in the teaching profession, holds a master’s degree in education and a bachelor’s degree in science, both from Morningside College.
A teaching colleague, Jamie Bratvold, said, “(Nash) has created an innovative, student-centered classroom in which students are questioning, challenging, exploring and learning beyond the students’ imaginations.”
Last year, Susan Jordan, a second-grade teacher at Morningside Elementary, had been named the 2018 Sioux City School District Teacher of the Year, and was also one of five finalists for the state award.
The Iowa Teacher of the Year Award is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Education through an appropriation from the state Legislature.