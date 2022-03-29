Sioux City teachers excluded from Reynolds' retention plan getting $1,000 bonuses

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board on Monday approved $163,628 for 106 teachers who are not eligible for a $1,000 bonus through Gov. Kim Reynolds’ teacher retention initiative.

A total of 152 district teachers now qualify for the $1,000 state stipends under Reynolds' plan, which she announced in January as a bonus for the state's teachers who continued working through the pandemic and will continue teaching next year.

The seven-member board voted unanimously Monday to use the district's Elementary and Secondary Education Relief funding to also award stipends to teachers who are not eligible under the state's criteria. The list mostly includes instructors at the district's online VIBE Academy, as well as various other staff who work remotely.

Sioux City schools superintendent Paul Gausman said state lawmakers are considering extending the state stipends to all teachers, but it's unknown if such legislation will pass by the end of the legislative session.

If the governor's plan is later adjusted, the district will withdraw its own expenditure to also reward those teachers.

The stipends will be distributed to teachers Aug. 31. Individuals who started by Oct. 1, 2021, worked in a classroom during the pandemic and whose contract does not expire before Aug. 31 are eligible for the funds. The funding is available to "qualifying teachers" from public schools, accredited nonpublic schools, independently accredited nonpublic schools, and state-operated schools are eligible for the bonuses, according to the state Department of Education.

