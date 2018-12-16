SIOUX CITY -- More than 20 Sioux City School District teachers are getting money in grants from the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation to use for specialty projects.
The Great Idea Grant, which began in 2009 as the Classroom Grant program, is funded by dollars raised through an internal giving campaign. In 2016 the program shifted to allow anyone in the Sioux City district with a great idea to apply for the funds to foster innovation in schools.
The grants total $39,244, a press release from the foundation said. Last year, 15 projects within the Sioux City School District split $25,000 in Great Ideas Grants from the foundation.
The schools and their projects selected were:
Clark Elementary, International Mindedness books and gardening supplies.
Perry Creek third grade, Mindfulness in the Classroom.
Career Academy, mass communications drone camera.
Nodland Elementary first grade, Lego machine.
Perry Creek, interactive vocabulary notebooks.
Liberty Elementary, classroom calming corner
Hunt Elementary, literacy program.
Irving Elementary and Unity Elementary, socio-emotional safe space.
Sunnyside Elementary third grade, sphero bolts.
West High School, science lab bento boxes.
West High School, algebra and geometry measurement instruments.
North High School, physical education heart rate monitors.
East Middle School sixth grade, escape room math game.
Riverside Elementary preschool, Loess Hills Elementary and Hunt Elementary kindergarten, literacy engagement materials.
Nodland Elementary kidnergarten, bee bots.
Irving Elementary fifth grade, Spanish language books.