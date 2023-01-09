Sioux City virtual school reduced to core high school courses

SIOUX CITY – After two years of operation, Sioux City’s virtual school is being gutted next year.

The Virtual Institute for Brighter Education, or VIBE Academy, will be reduced to high-school-only in the 2023-24 school year and will no longer be a stand-alone school. Instead, it will be part of the Career Academy.

The VIBE Academy, which had been strongly advocated by former Superintendent Paul Gausman, came into existence less than two years ago to allow students to attend school without being in a school building. The academy moved into a recently renovated, $1.3 million space just a few weeks ago but has been beset by falling enrollment.

Another change -- merging the alternative-school students into the virtual school program -- is also coming. The changes are expected to save the district $1.8 million in a year.

The board unanimously approved the changes during Monday’s regular school board meeting.

Virtual core classes will be available for high school students who need them for factors such as anxiety, illness, credit recovery or for other reasons, Associate Superintendent Angela Bemus said. If needed, students will work with the district to attend supplemental and elective classes through a third-party program known as Edgenuity, Bemus said.

“We know there’s a need for this virtual instruction and this is a way ... we could still fiscally be responsible to provide this opportunity,” Bemus said.

Superintendent Rod Earleywine said the decision to remove the K-8 levels from the virtual school was made based on continued enrollment declines in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

School Board President Dan Greenwell said VIBE enrollment was 63 students in kindergarten through fifth and 75 in sixth through eighth. Earleywine said grade levels were being combined, such as kindergarten and first graders being in the same class.

“The numbers aren't sustainable,” Greenwell said.

The cost of VIBE Academy totals $2.1 million for the 2022-23 school year, according to a presentation to the board. The projected cost for the academy is $662,856 for the 2023-24 school year, all in personnel costs.

The academy employs 19 teachers, two school counselors, one office manager and one principal. Students can take all classes in the district online, including art, music and physical education.

The new virtual format will have between four and six teachers and a counselor. The principal position was eliminated.

All of the staff members will still be employed by the district in different positions and will not suffer pay cuts, said Human Resources Director Jen Gomez. Bemus said many of the teachers have already chosen new positions for next year.

The VIBE Academy staff just moved into their permanent home, a space near the Career Academy. The district paid $1.3 to remodel the space. Elementary and secondary school emergency relief (ESSER) III funding was used for the project. The space was built to be flexible. Greenwell said it wasn't a waste to build out the space when it could be used for future growth or other programs.

The district’s alternative school for students that are at-risk, suspended, etc. is currently held in a facility leased from the Boys and Girls Home. Bemus said the alternative school is currently reliant on independent study and students would benefit from teacher interactions daily.

She said this change would be a way to enhance the alternative school program.

The alternative school cost $531,472 for the 2022-23 school year. The projected cost is $183,777 for the 2023-24 school year, all in personnel costs.

The combined schooling would be overseen by the Career Academy principal, who already oversees the alternative schooling.

The virtual school was approved by the state's Department of Education in February 2021. It was going to be advertised to the entire state as a virtual school.

There were 330 students enrolled in the VIBE Academy as of Sept. 23. That's around a 190-student decrease from the previous year. Because students can enroll at any time, the number of students fluctuates daily.

Greenwell said in October the low enrollment is below earlier estimates.

"With the current low enrollment, we will continue to evaluate how to best deliver online instruction in the future," Greenwell said at the time.

At the time, Earleywine said the district constantly looks at the sustainability and viability associated with every program offered.

Greenwell said there needed to be a review of recent VIBE student achievement results, compared to in-person learning achievement results.

"Numerous national studies have shown substantial learning loss gaps in online classes compared to in-person classes," he said.