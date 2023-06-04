SIOUX CITY — Patrick Baughman knew he wanted his West High School valedictorian speech to spread a message of finding one's destiny. He also knew he wanted to use the platform to support the LGBTQ+ community.

In front of his classmates, their families, community members and district administration, Baughman ended his speech with a declaration for trans rights and against "banned books."

"Support trans rights and read banned books," he told the crowd at the Tyson Events Center on May 26.

He proceeded to hand a copy of "This Book is Gay" to Superintendent Rod Earleywine, a book that was removed from the district earlier in the year after the Libs of TikTok Twitter account called it "pornographic."

A clip from a Sioux City Journal video of the speech began spreading online through various social media sites, garnering almost 900,000 views on Twitter less than a week later. A separate Journal video of his whole speech drew nearly 24,000 views.

"The reaction online has been pretty good. It hasn't been this swarm of [negativity] its been just people being good and spreading love and that's what I wanted to do that day," he said.

Inspiration for the speech

All school year Baughman knew he was valedictorian and would be giving a speech at graduation. Each year, the speech usually has a theme that is meant to inspire.

Baughman had read "Don Quixote" by Miguel de Cervantes and "The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho for school, both of which have a theme of finding one's destiny.

Those books, along with a close friend coming out as transgender, the ongoing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, students speaking out at other public events, and the removal of this "This Book is Gay" guided his speech writing.

In December, one of Baughman's closest friends came out to him as transgender and with all of the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, he knew he wanted to include a theme of love in his speech.

"She's one of the best people in my life," he said.

In March, the Twitter account Libs of TikTok tweeted out a screenshot of West High School's library catalog showing "This Book is Gay" available; the tweet described the book as "pornographic" and said it "teaches kids about gay sex and encourages the use of sex apps."

The district shortly after removed the book from the library stating "We do not promote books that could compromise student safety." The district's policy on reviewing and removing books was not used.

The National Coalition Against Censorship, a nonprofit group opposed to censorship in schools and libraries, sent a letter to the Sioux City Schools, protesting the removal without using the reconsideration policies in place. Later the group received a response from the school board.

"Primarily, the book presented safety issues as it describes how to access unsuitable websites and other “hookup” processes. It is completely inappropriate for our students, said School Board President Dan Greenwell in response.

"As a result of the safety issues, we determined that the inappropriate book would be pulled. The book also contains horrible graphic and verbal details to describe sex acts. It did not go through our normal review process when it was originally ordered and placed on the shelf. Our policy was violated at that time."

West High is a diverse and accepting school, Baughman said, and he felt like the banning was a hurtful move by the district.

Baughman said he knew he wanted to include this moment in his speech. He reached out to teachers and librarians trying to figure out what happened.

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Baughman decided to buy the book and read it. He said it is a guide to LGBTQ+ life.

"This is a book that needs to be shown to people like me who are gay, or people like my friend who are trans," he said. "It talks about the things we're not going to learn in school."

Quoting artist Keith Haring during the AIDS epidemic stating "Silence Equals Death," Baughman said it's a book that dismantles the silence around being gay.

Then in April, Baughman attended and was recognized during the Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony.

The ceremony recognized students with the highest academic ranking from all Iowa high schools, allowing them to shake hands with Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and get a picture.

Many students utilized the opportunity to protest the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation by wearing pride pins, pride clothing and anti-book banning shirts.

Baughman wore two pride pins at the ceremony, one featuring a pride flag in the shape of Iowa.

Davenport West High School senior Clementine Springsteen took the opportunity to shout "Trans rights are human rights" on stage. Baughman said he was inspired by Springsteen.

"If they can do that, I can do that," he said.

A week before graduation, Baughman wasn't sure exactly what he was going to say in his speech. He had a general idea, but it wasn't until the Thursday before Saturday's graduation that he finalized the plan.

That Thursday, West High had a student council banquet. Baughman's friend who had come out as trans to him earlier in the year, came out to the rest of the council during a speech.

"That night I was super-inspired and started writing my speech," he said.

The speech and reaction

Taking all of these impactful events, Baughman knew he wanted to feature "This Book is Gay" in his speech.

He initially assumed he was supposed to submit his speech to West High Principal Rebecca Rieken in advance, but there was a misunderstanding and Rieken had said he was good to go.

He was still worried on the day of graduation that someone would try and stop him, so he didn't write down the last part of his speech regarding the book. The only person who really knew was one friend, Baughman said.

At the moment, he had his book hidden in a binder and a general idea of what he wanted to do and say.

"This is my one chance to do this, I need to do it for everybody, not just for me but for my friends, for all of the people I care about at West," he said.

With at least 1,000 people at the Tyson, Baughman challenged the students to fight for the world they want to see.

"Don't let them take away our love, don't let them ban the books of the people we love and don't stop fighting," he said. "They can ban this book, but they cannot take it away from us."

The reaction was an outpouring of positivity and love, Baughman said. Former teachers, classmates, and random strangers on the internet thanked him for speaking out and supported the message.

While there were some negative comments, Baughman said he and a friend read through the negative comments and laughed about them.

He didn't want the moment to be about him, he wanted it to be about the message. He hopes people realized LGBTQIA+ people aren't going to disappear and they just want to be invited into society.

"Trans people are humans, just like anybody else," he said. "I think governors need to listen to their constituents, need to listen to the people and not just go for their religious or political views."

When he went to receive his diploma, Baughman said Earleywine told him "We're on your side." Baughman wants the district and school board to take more of a stand.

"If I can go out there and do that, I think anybody else can go out there and do that," he said. "Everybody is going to have a platform at some point in their lives and I took my opportunity so I think others can, too."