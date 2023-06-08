SIOUX CITY – The transition from elementary school to middle school can be a daunting task for students. That’s why West Middle School is hosting transition camps for sixth-graders entering the school this fall.

Wildcat Camp is a week-long program at West Middle that allows the students to get comfortable with the building, meet the staff, learn new rules and make new friends.

On Thursday, the first group of sixth graders learned about lunch expectations and used a mock-up schedule to find their classrooms.

Avery Griffin and Bella Ivener-Hansen were grouped during the search for classrooms. Both said they were enjoying the program. Griffin said he enjoyed walking around the school and finding the different classrooms. Ivener-Hansen said she enjoyed recess.

While they said the Wildcat Camp was helpful to learn the building, Ivener-Hansen added it will help them help other students who don’t have the time to participate in the class.

“If we know the school, then we can show them around,” Griffin said.

Tori Albright, assistant principal at West Middle School, said school administration reaches out to all elementary schools that feed into West in January to invite students to participate in the camp.

This is the third year West Middle has held this transition camp. It is a free, week-long experience for the students, Albright said. With a large variety of exploratory courses, a different grading system, different teachers, and more students, the change can be daunting, she said.

“It’s a big change between elementary and middle school,” she said.

While students are given a short opportunity to tour the school in the spring and another opportunity to participate in a “boot camp” in August, this program is a more in-depth opportunity, she said.

Half of the incoming West Middle sixth grade class is signed up for the camp. The students who have previously participated in the camp show more confidence at the beginning of the year, even volunteering to help other students, one teacher said.

At the end of the week, the students get a West Middle School tee-shirt and are more confident entering the school in August, Albright said.

If families are interested in sending their kids to the camp they can call West Middle to sign up; there are still three separate weeks left in June.