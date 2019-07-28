Javier Fuentes, a rising West High School 12th grader, was one of four Iowa students who were selected to attend a Youth Leadership Summit sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education's GEAR UP program. Held July 14-17 in San Francisco, the conference taught kids to become leaders in their communities.
SIOUX CITY -- Something clicked in Javier Fuentes' mind the summer before his junior year at West High School.
"I went from being a kid who just wanted to let life pass him by to someone who needed to become a leader," the 17-year-old said.
Now a West senior, Javier was one of only four Iowa high school students selected to attend a Youth Leadership Summit held July 14-17 in San Francisco.
Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education's Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), the Youth Leadership Summit is designed to help high school students identify and maximize their leadership skills.
"It doesn't matter where you're from or what your upbringing was like," he said. "Issues facing kids as we're growing up are pretty universal."
Currently living with his dad while his mom lives in Texas, Javier has six half-siblings or stepsiblings. When he graduates from West High School in 2020, Javier wants to be the first person in his family to attend and graduate from college.
"I've always been interested in science," he said. "That's why I want to study to become either a pharmacist or a biomedical engineer."
But before that, Javier will be busy preparing for his senior year in high school.
"I work, part time, as a stocker at Hy-Vee and I like playing soccer with my friends," he said. "Mostly, I'm looking forward to doing plenty of things at school."
This includes the responsibilities of becoming student council president.
"That's why being selected to attend the Youth Leadership Summit could not have come at a better time," Javier said. "I have big shoes to fill and I know the conference has provided me with the capacity to lead."
It has also taught him to lead by example.
"I wasn't a born leader and, for a long time, I was willing to go through life by not making waves," Javier said. "Then, one day, I knew I wanted more out of life and wanted to have more of a say."
"If I had to give anyone advice, it is that anyone has the ability to be a leader," he added. "You just have to take the chance."
