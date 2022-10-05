Sioux City's VIBE Academy space nearing completion, enrollment drops

SIOUX CITY — The construction of a permanent location for Sioux City’s online school is over halfway complete and teachers will begin moving into the new space over winter break.

Despite numerous advertisements throughout the city and online, enrollment in the two-year-old VIBE Academy has dropped significantly from the previous year.

There are 330 students enrolled in the The Virtual Institute for Brighter Education, as of Sept. 23. That's around a 190-student decrease from the previous year. Because students can enroll at any time, the number of students fluctuates daily.

School Board President Dan Greenwell said the low enrollment is below earlier estimates.

"With the current low enrollment, we will continue to evaluate how to best deliver online instruction in the future," Greenwell said.

The academy employs 19 teachers, two school counselors, one office manager and one principal. Students can experience all classes in the district, including art, music and physical education.

Due to the lower enrollment, a few teachers had to be moved to different areas in the district. In March, the district reported there were 28 teachers and full-time counselors for VIBE.

The academy was approved by the Department of Education in February 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last year, the district has been renting space on the fourth floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre on Fourth Street. The district then decided to remodel space for the teachers on the second floor of the Educational Service Center building downtown.

The new space, which is right next to the Career Academy, was originally used as storage. Most of the changes needed were “cosmetic.”

VIBE Principal Dave Vickery said the staff is excited to move into the permanent space.

The space is an open concept with a few separate rooms. Most of the teachers will be in cubicles in the main area, with specialty teachers like music, science, counseling and principal in smaller separate rooms. Tim Paul, the district’s director of operations and maintenance, said the VIBE teachers are used to the collaborative, open space set-up.

Greenwell said because the space is designed for flexible use, it can be used for multiple purposes if VIBE doesn't need all the space.

One of the largest changes made to the VIBE Academy space was the installation of windows. It originally only had three windows and so the district wanted to open up the space and have more lighting.

“Our goal was to make it not look like a call center,” Paul said.

The space is expected to be complete in November. To prevent disruption from learning and teaching, the staff will move during winter break.

"The space is coming together nicely," Vickery said.

Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine said there are currently a few fire alarm components the district is waiting for that could push back the timeline. If those components arrive when they are expected, the teachers will still move in over winter break.

From the start, the construction project has been fraught with uncertainty and delays.

In November 2021, in one of its final decisions prior to seating two newly elected members, the school board voted 4-3 to approve the remodeling project. Two of the four who voted yes, Jeremy Saint and Ron Coling, have since been replaced by Bob Michaelson and Jan George. Greenwell and Taylor Goodvin both voted no.

In January, the board rejected the original bids due to higher than anticipated costs. W.A. Klinger submitted the low bid of $1.93 million at that time.

The district then rebid the project. Paul said various items were removed from the project to slash the cost, including removing a section of administrative space, a training room, modifying light fixtures and changing the layout of the space to reduce square footage.

In April, by a 5-2 vote, the school board approved the low bid of $1.3 million from L&L Builders Co. Greenwell and Goodvin were again the lone no votes. Counting architecture and engineering fees, the cost totals about $1.45 million.

Elementary and secondary school emergency relief (ESSER) III funding is being used for the project. The federal COVID relief dollars are also being used to rent the current Ho-Chunk space but that authority runs out after 2024.

To continue leasing for 10 years at the current rate would have cost the district $1.49 million.

The ESSER funding is also being used to pay salaries and benefits for the virtual school's principal, registrar and teachers. There is an $8.19 million budgeted total in both ESSER II and ESSER III for the staffing of VIBE Academy project.

Some of that $8.19 million is spending authority savings, meaning it is funding the district would still have those expenditures without the VIBE Academy.

Greenwell said the district and board will need to review funding options in the future when the ESSER funding has been depleted.

Kindergarten through high school students can enroll in the virtual school, regardless of where they live in Iowa.

Vickery said there are kids finding success in the virtual learning model where they didn't in traditional learning environments.

The virtual school isn't intended solely for parents and students worried about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are 100 different reasons why a student may choose this model,” Vickery said.

Some of the students may have social anxiety or behavioral issues, some may be pregnant or dealing with different home circumstances, and others may have health problems or be bedridden, he said.

Sioux City students can choose to move to the virtual academy at any time throughout the year.

Earleywine said the district constantly looks at the sustainability and viability associated with every program offered.

Greenwell said there needs to be a review of recent VIBE student achievement results, compared to in-person learning achievement results.

"Numerous national studies have shown substantial learning loss gaps in online classes compared to in-person classes," he said.