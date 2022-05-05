Siouxland college, university graduation ceremonies

As the spring semester wraps up, Siouxland area colleges and universities have graduations scheduled throughout the next two weekends. Check below to see time, dates and seating requirements for the upcoming graduations.

University of South Dakota

Commencement for undergraduates will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion. Commencement for the graduate and professional programs will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

No tickets are required for guest to attend.

Wayne State College

Commencement for the master’s degree will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Willow Bowl in Wayne. Commencement for the bachelor’s degree will take place at 1:30 p.m. on May 7 at the Willow Bowl.

Ceremonies will be moved to Rice Auditorium in case of inclement weather.

No tickets are required for guest to attend. Overflow seating is available at the Gardner Auditorium.

Buena Vista University

Commencement for the master’s degree will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Siebens Fieldhouse in Storm Lake. Commencement for the bachelor’s degree will take place at 2 p.m. on May 7 at the Siebens Fieldhouse.

No tickets are required for guest to attend.

Western Iowa Tech Community College

Commencement will take place May 12 at the Tyson Event Center with three separate ceremonies – nursing pinning ceremony at 2 p.m.; health programs associates of applied science and diploma, associates of arts, associate of sciences and associate of general studies at 4 p.m.; and career and technical and non-health programs at 6 p.m.

A list of the specific degrees and which graduation they will be attending is available at www2.witcc.edu/graduation

No tickets are required for guests to attend.

Northwestern College

Commencement will be held May 12-14 in Orange City.

Nursing pinning ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on May 12 at the Christ Chapel.

Senior honors ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. on May 13 at the DeWitt Theatre Arts Center. The baccalaureate will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the Christ Chapel.

Commencement for all graduates will occur at 10 a.m. on May 14 at the Rowenhorst Student Center.

No tickets are required for guests to attend.

Northeast Community College

Commencement will take place at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. on May 13 at the Cox Activities Center Gymnasium in Norfolk, depending on the graduate's program.

Tickets are required for attendance. Each graduate is given one ticket for the entrance of four guests.

Dordt University

Commencement is set for 10 a.m. on May 13 at the B.J. Haan Auditorium in Sioux Center.

Graduates will receive three tickets for guests. Overflow seating for those who do not have tickets will be in the De Witt gymnasium.

Northwest Iowa Community College

Commencement for all programs except nursing will take place at 1:30 p.m. on May 13 at the Northwest Iowa Lifelong Learning and Recreation Center in Sheldon.

The nursing pinning and commencement ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. on May 13 at the Northwest Iowa Lifelong learning and Recreation Center.

No tickets are required for guests to attend.

Briar Cliff University

Commencement is set for 10 a.m. on May 14 at the Orpheum Theatre.

No tickets are required for guests to attend.

Morningside University

Commencement is set for 2 p.m. on May 14 at the Elwood Olsen Stadium. In the event of inclement weather, the commencement ceremony will be moved to Allee Gymnasium.

No tickets are required for guests to attend. If commencement is moved to the rain location in Allee, each graduate will have four tickets for family and friends to attend the ceremony due to limited seating.

