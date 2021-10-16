Siouxland colleges post higher enrollment numbers for 2021-22 school year

Most Siouxland colleges experienced enrollment growth this fall, with some hitting record numbers. Many schools also reported record increases in the numbers of international students attending their institutions.

The 10th day enrollment reports gathered by most colleges and universities were highly anticipated this year, as last fall overall post-secondary enrollments declined by 2.5 percent, nearly twice the rate of enrollment decline reported in fall 2019, according to a report developed by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

While the COVID-19 pandemic impacted students’ ability to make campus visits, many universities made changes such as virtual tours and one-on-one visits.

Here's a look at how the schools in the Journal's circulation area fared this fall.

Morningside University

For the third consecutive year, Morningside has enrolled a top-five largest freshman class in the history of the university, which includes the largest-ever group of international first-year students.

The class is comprised of 370 students from 19 states and seven countries, including 32 international students. This follows two previous years of top-five classes, with 368 freshmen arriving in 2019 and 358 first-year students enrolling in 2020.

Overall enrollment totaled 2,411, a slight increase from the 2,319 last year.

A key factor in the large class sizes has been campus visits, according to college officials. Though COVID-19 resulted in a brief pause and lots of modifications to the campus visit process, Morningside was able to pivot to accommodate more individual visits instead of group visits, and the university engagement team worked to launch a new virtual tour and implemented new social media strategies that allowed prospective students to connect more directly with current Morningside students.

“To visit Morningside is to love Morningside. We’ve worked hard to let our students tell the Morningside story in a variety of ways using social media and other communication channels and we’ve really focused on encouraging visits so students can experience what life at Morningside is like for themselves,” Vice President for University Engagement Erin Edlund said.

Briar Cliff University

Briar Cliff University reported good overall retention of students with an increase of non-athlete, first time students.

The total enrollment for this year is 1,001 with a freshman class of 169. The university saw a 35.7 percent increase in non-athlete students and nearly 3% increase of student-athletes compared to the previous year, according to a press release.

“We are incredibly grateful and in awe of our retention this academic year. This has been a huge effort of many teams across campus,” said Todd Knealing, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs. “With the past two years of the pandemic being filled with so much uncertainty for many families, it is inspiring to continue to see academics be prioritized to support their future.”

Buena Vista University

For the third consecutive year, Buena Vista University experienced enrollment growth.

BVU’s fall 2021 enrollment totals 1,959 students—up from 1,863 one year ago—an increase of five percent over the past year and eight percent since 2018, according to a press release. Enrollment on the Storm Lake campus grew from 733 in 2020 to 777 this fall, a six-percent climb.

“Showing gains in enrollment for the third straight year is a testament to our new programs and the wonderful work our faculty and staff continue to do in reaching, connecting, and retaining students, rewarding them with rich academic and co-curricular experiences that see graduates moving on to success beyond BVU,” said BVU President Brian Lenzmeier.

Northwestern College

For the third consecutive year, Northwestern College has set enrollment records.

This fall’s enrollment is 1,585, up more than 2 percent from last year’s record of 1,546.

This year’s figures include the largest ever number of graduate students—500 enrolled in Northwestern’s online Master of Education program and on-campus master’s program in physician assistant studies—up from 461 last year, according to a press release. Northwestern also had 82.8 percent of last year’s freshmen return this fall, a record retention rate. And more than 6 percent of the college’s residential undergraduate population is Latino students, also a record high.

"We are thrilled to continue to be setting enrollment records, especially at a time in which many other schools are seeing declines,” said Tamara Fynaardt, Northwestern’s vice president for enrollment and marketing. “Our high retention rate shows that we are providing the standout academic preparation, integration of faith and learning, and experience of belonging that our students expect.

"Our graduate programs continue to exceed expectations because of their great reputation for highly applicable content, personal attention, affordability and flexibility.”

Dordt University

Dordt University had the largest enrollment in the institution’s history.

Overall enrollment is 1,786 for the fall 2021 semester –breaking the fall 2020 semester record of 1,666 students, according to a press release. This figure includes a record 1,401 full-time undergraduate students. In addition, Dordt has record full-time equivalent (FTE) enrollment at 1,544; FTE is a measure of how many credits students are taking.

There are 424 freshmen on campus this fall, which is the second largest freshmen class in Dordt’s history. The largest freshmen class was in 1998, which included 439 students.

“There has been a lot of uncertainty over the past 18 months, and it is encouraging to see a record number of students choose Dordt because they trust the mission and experience that Dordt provides as a Christ-centered institution,” director of admissions Greg Van Dyke said.

University of South Dakota

The University of South Dakota saw record growth in incoming international students, while total enrollment was generally flat compared to last year.

This year, the university saw the largest incoming class of international students in university history, said Scott Pohlson, vice president of enrollment, marketing and university relations.

USD enrolled 109 incoming international students, surpassing the previous record of 89 in 2015, according to a press release. The new incoming class includes 58 international graduate students – a record number that exceeds the previous 2015 record by 19. Total international enrollment is at 248 students, which matches USD’s highest-ever international enrollment set in 2018. Fifty countries outside of the United States are now represented at USD.

The university expected relatively stable enrollment this year due to the ongoing global pandemic, said USD President Sheila Gestring.

Total headcount at the university is up slightly, with a small dip in credit hours.

“Especially when taken in the context of national enrollment trends, the status of enrollment at USD is encouraging,” Gestring said.

Northeast Community College

Northeast Community College is experiencing its largest enrollment in the last five years, with increases in freshman international students.

Northeast reports 5,072 students were enrolled as of the tenth day of the fall 2021 semester, according to a press release. Compared to Fall 2019, which was the College’s third highest enrollment on record, headcount is up 11 percent.

Last year, Northeast experienced a 7 percent decline in the number of freshmen students. This year, the number has increased by 51 students.

The number of freshmen international students at Northeast has increased as well. At the beginning of the semester, 27 international students were enrolled at Northeast, doubling the number from Fall 2020. It is also the largest incoming class of freshmen international students in five years.

“After last year with remote learning as the norm, it’s so good to see students on our campuses again,” President Leah Barrett said. “We promised back in March that we would return to primarily in-person learning. I am encouraged to see so many students who have chosen to continue their education with us.”

Wayne State College

Wayne State reported a fifth straight year of enrollment growth at the college with the arrival of another record freshman class of 801 students.

Enrollment has now grown 24 percent since 2017, which includes 56 percent growth in the College’s graduate programs during the same span of time, according to a press release. As a reflection of the College’s commitment to ensuring its programs provide equal opportunities, 21 percent of Wayne State’s newly enrolled students identify as minorities.

Headcount at the College has increased by 384 students since 2020, for a total enrollment of 4,249, with significant gains in degree-seeking students.

“Another year of enrollment growth is a direct reflection of the quality of our programs, our campus, and our people,” said Wayne State Admissions Director Kevin Halle.

Western Iowa Tech Community College

Western Iowa Tech Community College's enrollment head steady this fall with an increase of dual-enrolled students.

The enrollment was 5,451 students this year, compared to 5,362 last fall a 1.7 increase.

