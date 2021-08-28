Siouxland school districts seeking bus drivers

Le Mars will also not make any changes to routes.

South Sioux City and Homer Community School Districts both contract with First Student for transportation services. Both are currently still hiring for bus drivers.

To be a bus driver in Sioux City, South Sioux City, Le Mars and Homer all of the training and testing for a CDL endorsement is done after hiring.

It is getting harder and harder to find bus drivers, Kellen said. This has been an ongoing problem across the nation and has been getting worse every year, he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic did have a slight impact on finding drivers. Paul said many of the drivers are senior citizens or individuals who have retired and may be concerned about the impact of COVID-19. Some already employed drivers also decided to not return due to health concerns, Paul said.

For Sioux City, the district has the additional challenge of hiring bus assistants. It is often an overlooked position and can be challenging to find people, Paul said. He said the school is always hiring for the position. South Sioux City is also advertising open positions for bus assistants.

School starts for many Northwest Iowa schools on Aug. 31.