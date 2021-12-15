Siouxland schools getting out early due to severe weather threat

SIOUXLAND -- Less than a week after letting out early for a snowstorm, schools in the tri-state area are having early dismissals of students in anticipation of severe afternoon weather that could bring winds as high as 60 mph.

In a post on Facebook, the Sioux City Community School District, which is ending the day two hours early, said that officials don't normally alter the schedule because of high winds but they wanted to be cautious in this instance.

"We would rather take a "safe than sorry" approach with regards to student and driver safety. Student and staff safety remains our top priority," the Facebook post said.

On the Nebraska side, the South Sioux City Community School took to Facebook to say that it too would end the day at 1 p.m. because of the threat of high winds.

"There will be no Beyond the Bell services, no afternoon activities or practices today. Please listen to local media outlets for more information on weather conditions and school closings," the post further explained.

Schools for Akron Westfield, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto and Whiting also went with a 1 p.m. dismissal.

Some schools in the area decided to dismiss even earlier than 1 p.m.

The Hinton Community School District made the call to have students leave at 12:20 p.m. Lawton-Bronson and Sergeant Bluff-Luton schools went with 12:30 p.m. (though BASIC and Little Steps Daycare decided on 1:30 p.m.). The Dakota Valley School District similarly made the decision to end at 1:30 p.m.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

