Siouxlanders petitioning Reynolds to allow mask mandates

Waitt said at the time the anti-mask parents were the most outspoken. Thompson agreed saying the law seemed to be written as a response to that group of people.

The petition is a response to the law showing people disagree with Reynolds based on science and CDC recommendations, said Thompson, who is Waitt's daughter-in-law.

"The petition is a condemnation of Reynolds actions," Waitt said. "We condemn her for this action because it puts kids at risk."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the Delta variant spreads in Iowa and overall infection number are increasing each week, Thompson and Waitt are worried about the approaching school year.

Because children under 12 cannot be vaccinated, and 23 percent of kids between 12 and 15 have been vaccinated, Waitt said the school could become a petri dish environment.

"Last year, our schools here were very smart and everyone wore a mask," Waitt said. She has a son who teaches and he said the kids did really well with wearing masks, many times without complaint.

Waitt, executive director of the Waitt Institute for Violence Prevention, supports anti-bullying programs in Iowa. She fears the inability for schools to create mandates will also trigger bullying and teasing of students who voluntarily choose to wear masks.