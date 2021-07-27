Siouxlanders petitioning Reynolds to allow mask mandates

SIOUX CITY -- As COVID-19 pandemic spread throughout the United States, University of South Dakota pre-med student Cassie Thompson researched the effectiveness of mask mandates in different states.
The day before she submitted her report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released information correlating the reduction of mask use and rise in COVID-19 cases.
Now, as Delta variant cases increase throughout the state and mask requirements have been removed, she worries students will be the ones to see the worst of the infection as schools starts again in August.
Thompson is one of a group of Siouxlanders circulating a petition condemning a new law backed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that bans school districts or other local governments from adopting mask mandates amiss the spread of a new COVID-19 variant.
"To ban them when cases are rampant is insanity," said Cindy Waitt, of Sioux City, one of those who started the online petition.
The group, called the Siouxland COVID Safety Alliance, started as a way for people to share places with mask rules in place. It slowly became a tight knit community that shares updates of various COVID information, Thompson said.
When Reynolds signed the legislation into law in May, she said the policy puts parents back in control of their child's education and allows Iowans to make their own health care decisions.
Waitt said at the time the anti-mask parents were the most outspoken. Thompson agreed saying the law seemed to be written as a response to that group of people.
The petition is a response to the law showing people disagree with Reynolds based on science and CDC recommendations, said Thompson, who is Waitt's daughter-in-law.
"The petition is a condemnation of Reynolds actions," Waitt said. "We condemn her for this action because it puts kids at risk."
As the Delta variant spreads in Iowa and overall infection number are increasing each week, Thompson and Waitt are worried about the approaching school year.
Because children under 12 cannot be vaccinated, and 23 percent of kids between 12 and 15 have been vaccinated, Waitt said the school could become a petri dish environment.
"Last year, our schools here were very smart and everyone wore a mask," Waitt said. She has a son who teaches and he said the kids did really well with wearing masks, many times without complaint.
Waitt, executive director of the Waitt Institute for Violence Prevention, supports anti-bullying programs in Iowa. She fears the inability for schools to create mandates will also trigger bullying and teasing of students who voluntarily choose to wear masks.
The CDC issued new guidance on Tuesday recommending all students, teachers and staff wear masks in the fall, regardless of their vaccination status.
Reynolds responded to the change in guidance, stating it is "counterproductive to our vaccination efforts, but also not grounded in reality or common sense."
At the beginning of the pandemic Thompson said there was not a lot of research done on the effectiveness of masks, but said it is now clear masks provide a layer of protection.
The group's change.org petition has more than 2,500 signatures as of Wednesday from people across the state including parents, teachers and grandparents. Many who signed expressed worries for the school districts and children.
"My school district was doing an excellent job, and their number one tool to keep infection from spreading was yanked out from under them," Amanda Chrystal said in the comments.
Gail Allison said Reynolds "effectively canceled our voices in this matter."
Marie De Alwis commented she is a pediatrician and mother who is worried about the Delta variant impacting her kids and patients. Adding COVID-19 to the normal fall and winter sickness is a concern for pediatric hospitalization, she said.
The group of Siouxlanders want Reynolds to allow schools to put mask mandates in place, Thompson said.
"It's pretty basic," she said. "But it's an easy, cheap, and now proven method to reduce transmission."
Caitlin Yamada