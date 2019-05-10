SIOUX CITY -- As she finishes her long career at Briar Cliff University, Sister Shirley Fineran will have a prominent role in the college's commencement ceremony Saturday, carrying the Franciscan Cross to lead all academic and religious officials in the opening procession for the 280 graduates.
Fineran, 74, knew from a young age that she wanted to use her Catholic faith to help others by becoming as a nun. She spent years training in the field, worked for 19 years at a Catholic Charities organization in the Chicago area, then has spent the last 28 years working as a BCU academic in the social work department and seeking to promote social justice in Siouxland.
An item prominently posted in her office holds a quote from Jane Addams, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, who founded 19th century settlement houses in Chicago: "Progress is not automatic; the world grows better because people wish that it should, and make the right steps to make it better."
"I love teaching here, I love what I do," Fineran said. "I know I have made a difference in students' lives, and I know I've made a difference in the community."
That's been confirmed, she said, from talks with students: "The message I get is they know they are better today because of the challenging I did to them, to be all they could be."
Laura Malcolm, a social work major from Sioux City who will graduate Saturday, had heard of Fineran on campus, and finally met her in 2017.
"She is very well known. Sister really has a reputation in the community, so I came in with the impression that she was really strict," Malcolm said.
Malcolm said Fineran was a very good instructor, "passionate" about social work and training Briar Cliff students for work in that field.
"She expects a lot out of her students, but provides valuable resources and always makes us want to try harder," Malcolm said.
During an interview in her third-floor Heelan Hall office, Fineran spoke fondly of the beautiful view of the campus she considers home. It was a place she first landed as a student in 1971, after growing up 70 miles east of Sioux City, in rural Deloit, near the tiny town of Boyer, Iowa.
She grew up attending St. Martin's Catholic Church in Odebolt, and attended school in the area through her freshman year. At age 15 she left to finish her high school at Immaculate Conception Aspirancy in Dubuque, Iowa.
"I knew I wanted to be a Sister. I decided I wanted to do that as a young girl," Fineran said.
Graduating from ICA in 1962, she entered the convent of the Sisters of St. Francis in Dubuque, where after three years she exited, and became a teacher in the Catholic school system in Melrose Park, Illinois, just west of Chicago. After five years as a fifth grade teacher, Fineran wanted to veer into the social work field, so she came to Briar Cliff to become a student.
"I loved it. It was a great time," she said of the semesters when getting her Briar Cliff degree in 1971.
Fineran came back to work at the college as a half-time professor in 1991, and leaves as an assistant professor of social work and the director of field education.
"My career has really been helping start new programs and services and empowering people to take it over," she said. "I've been gifted to begin a lot of programs that have helped a lot of people."
She has enjoyed seeing how campus offerings have grown over nearly 30 years.
"Briar Cliff is really diverse, a good mix of students --- in 1991, not so much," Fineran said.
Briar Cliff President Rachelle Karstens said Fineran "made an indelible imprint on the Briar Cliff community" during her 28 years of work.
"Her commitment to social justice, strong faith, and passion for helping others has immeasurably impacted the lives of our students, employees, and alumni. It is an understatement to say she will be missed on The Cliff," Karstens said.
Fineran said she was proud to have had a hand in the founding of the Food Bank of Siouxland in Sioux City. She said social justice is an important piece of the Gospel and Catholic doctrine, and was also instilled even more deeply for her while working for Catholic Charities. Along with the vows of celibacy and obedience, Fineran took the vow of poverty.
"I don't have a lot of money, but I do have time to give," she said. "I've always looked where the people are marginalized and sought to serve them."
In spending time on promoting social justice, she went to national rallies promoting immigration issues. Fineran at times delved into supporting political candidates she liked, being "a proud Democrat," she said.
Fineran would often turn up at Democratic presidential candidate campaign events, such as when Hillary Clinton made her first stop of the 2016 election cycle in Sioux City. She had first met Clinton in 1991 when Bill Clinton campaigned in Sioux City before winning the presidency in 1992.
"I believe that we are in a very challenging time. Some of the public national figures that we see are inflaming people in a way, that bullying or putting people down is OK. That disturbs me in so many ways," Fineran said.
She's not sad, but feels "great" to leave Briar Cliff, in part because Fineran knows her next act in life is already at hand. Fineran may be leaving the higher education profession, but is staying in the area, to carry out her three-year quest to launch Lila Mae's House. That effort will open a transitional housing option for victims of sex trafficking.
"We are a space for healing," Fineran said.
She said it is important to have a secret spot for Lily Mae's House, since women leaving sex trafficking seem to have a form of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, given the "deep trauma and control that traffickers have on their victims."
"I really want to spend more time in prayer and reflection, and for time to spend on the last journey of my life," Fineran said.