Smaller Siouxland schools still preparing return plans amid coronavirus pandemic

"I'm not sure it is at the forefronts of their minds like it is for their parents," Wood said.

Jesse Persons, of Moville, spoke at the W-C meeting, saying school officials should consider the high value in contact tracing as they reopen, since many Moville residents are teachers in other school districts. Persons said she teaches in close direct contact with students who have disabilities.

"I worry about being exposed (at work) and potentially exposing my own children who attend Woodbury Central in high school, middle school and preschool," Persons said.

W-C School Board member Adam Lloyd said the goal should be to have few disruptions to in-school instruction, because that would mean some parents would stay home with children and miss their work, cramping the local economy.

Woodbury Central patrons debated the merits of requiring or just recommending the wearing of masks by students. Some people shared impressions that wearing masks all day would be derogatory health-wise for students, while others said public health officials have said that is not so.

A middle-aged man from the back of the gym said, "President Trump has said you can't mandate masks ... So what happens if I send my kid without a mask? I've already had (coronavirus), everyone in this room knows it."