SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff University will allow Pell Grant-eligible students from Little Priest Tribal College to transfer and receive full tuition aid.

A grant program signed by the two colleges will provide tuition aid and allow students to choose any major at Briar Cliff University. It will also provide tuition assistance to students who are not Pell Grant eligible, according to a Briar Cliff news release.

“LPTC-BCU Transfer Grant (scholarship) will enable [Little Priest Tribal College] graduates continue their baccalaureate degree for any program at [Briar Cliff University] without the financial burden many students face,” said Manoj Patil, President of Little Priest Tribal College. “For Pell eligible students, this scholarship will provide free tuition and general fees after the Pell money is expended.”

The two colleges have previously signed articulation agreements, including programs such as accounting, business administration, international business, pre-licensure RN/BSN and social work, according to the news release. These agreements have allowed students from Little Priest Tribal College to take the appropriate classes and graduate with their intended degree in four years.

The new grant agreement allows these students to choose any Briar Cliff major.

With the new grant agreement, LPTC students that meet the requirement can now declare for any major that BCU offers and receive tuition aid.

“It’s important for Briar Cliff to continue to serve all of Siouxland and present an equal opportunity for students to receive a higher education,” said Dr. Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, President of Briar Cliff University.

All students must meet the criteria of having a 2.0 cumulative GPA and graduate Little Priest Tribal College with an associate degree. Students must maintain good academic standing at Briar Cliff to keep their financial aid packages.