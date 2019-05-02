NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Several southeast South Dakota graduating seniors received honors from Gov. Kristi Noem in a ceremony in conjunction with the Associated School Boards of South Dakota in Pierre.
The 29th annual Academic Excellence Banquet this week honored students who graduated in the top one percent in their class.
The students include Samantha Drury, of Dakota Valley High School, Meghan Brewer, of Elk Point-Jefferson High School, Logan Wadley, of Vermillion High School, Kendra Jensen, of Alcester-Hudson HIgh School, Carli Grace Johnke, of Beresford High School, and Nathen Zimmerman, Caitlyn Bargstadt and Dakota Barnes, of Yankton High School.
"These students represent the best and brightest in South Dakota. They have worked hard for their grades and demonstrate the excellence our schools have taught them," ASBSD President Tom Farrelll said at the event.