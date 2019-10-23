{{featured_button_text}}
Gabby Preciado

Gabby Preciado

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Gabby Preciado of the South Sioux City School District will be honored in a ceremony next month as the Nebraska Paraeducator of the Year.

Preciado is a paraeducator at Dakota City Elementary School and is the 2019 award recipient.

[Read more: South Sioux City students begin quest to build, sell house as part of class project.]

The award will be presented by Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt on Nov. 19 at the 30th annual Nebraska Paraeducator Conference in Kearney.

The award is given to paraeducators who demonstrate contributions to the education of students and support for the school and community.

Homecoming week begins for South Sioux City
Sioux City woman claims $1M Mega Millions prize

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments