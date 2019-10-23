SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Gabby Preciado of the South Sioux City School District will be honored in a ceremony next month as the Nebraska Paraeducator of the Year.
Preciado is a paraeducator at Dakota City Elementary School and is the 2019 award recipient.
The award will be presented by Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt on Nov. 19 at the 30th annual Nebraska Paraeducator Conference in Kearney.
The award is given to paraeducators who demonstrate contributions to the education of students and support for the school and community.