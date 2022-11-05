South Sioux City Schools announce superintendent finalists

SOUTH SIOUX – South Sioux City Community School district announced four finalists in the superintendent search. Those finalists include assistant superintendent Ashley O’Dell.

Current superintendent Todd Strom announced recently he would be retiring at the end of the school year after 33 years.

The four finalists are Jason Alexander, Derek Ippensen, Ashley O’Dell and Rony Ortega. Each individual will spend a day in the district and final interviews will be conducted on Nov. 21 for the public to view.

Jason Alexander is currently the superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools since 2018.

He has an education specialist degree from the University of Nebraska - Kearney, a master's in education from the University of Nebraska – Kearney and a bachelor's in education from Chadron State College.

He formerly served as a superintendent and principal at Ord Public Schools and a principal at Burwell Elementary School.

Derek Ippensen is currently the Norfolk Public High School principal since 2018.

He has a doctorate in educational leadership from Doane College, an education specialist degree from the University of Nebraska - Kearney, a master's in education from the University of Nebraska – Kearney and a bachelor's in education from Doane College.

He formerly served as the PK-12 principal at Shickley Public Schools and an activities director, teacher and coach at Central Catholic School in West Point.

Ashley O’Dell is currently the assistant superintendent at South Sioux since 2021.

She has an education specialist degree from Wayne State College, a master’s in education school administration from Wayne State College, and a bachelor's in education from the University of South Dakota.

She formerly served as the South Sioux City High School principal and the assistant principal.

Rony Ortega is currently the Bryan High School principal in Omaha for four years.

He has a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nebraska - Omaha, a master's in education leadership from the University of Nebraska - Omaha, a master's in school counseling from the University of Nebraska - Omaha and a bachelor’s in secondary education from the University of Nebraska -Lincoln.

He formerly served as the executive director of school support and supervision for the Omaha Public School District and the principal of Buffett Magnet Middle School in Omaha.

The Board of Education hired Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to help with the national search for the next superintendent. The district distributed a survey as well as had focus groups throughout the community to determine what traits were wanted in the next superintendent.