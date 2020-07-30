South Sioux City schools beginning with some students taught both in-person and online

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Students in the South Sioux City School District will begin classes on Aug. 13, with a mixture of in-person and online classes.
By citing concerns about the novel coronavirus, families also can request to have their children receive all of their instruction online.
The district has an application form on its website in which students can apply for that exemption.
District spokesman Lance Swanson said the district worked with local health officials, the local teachers union, state department of education and national experts on a reopening plan, after the last few months of the 2019-20 year was wiped out by the pandemic.
The district held a July 22 town hall meeting to hear from district patrons. The current plan is a working model that is subject to quick changes, depending on public health data that could play out, Swanson said.
The district is operating on a four-phase model, where Phase 4 is low risk and Phase 1 is severe risk. The current plans place the South Sioux Schools in Phase 3, with moderate risk, where facial coverings required for all teachers, staff and students.
Also in Phase 3, middle school and elementary students will be taught in classrooms, with staggered lunches and strategic hallway use and desk placement for middle school. High-schoolers will have a combination of online and in-school courses.
All high school students will be taught in person in the schools for two days each week, with some going on Mondays and Wednesdays, and others on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
On the days they are not in school, high school students will get content delivered in two ways, termed synchronously and asynchronously, Swanson said. Synchronous learning is online or distance education that happens in real time, whereas asynchronous learning occurs through online channels without real-time interaction.
"By checking in frequently it will hopefully set them up for success. Many students just found themselves too far behind last spring when they were thrown into the online arena - - literally overnight," Swanson said.
"...The high school teachers will assign assignments or an online lecture video and the students will have the ability to do the work within a time frame. In this case it will probably be expected that the work is completed on the day that the student is not scheduled to be physically in the school building."
Swanson said the first day, Aug. 13, will be a half day for pupils from kindergarten through sixth grade, plus ninth-graders beginning high school. All K-12 students will have a full day of school on Aug. 14.
New teachers will report for the new school year on Aug. 5 and the first day for returning teachers will be Aug. 10.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.