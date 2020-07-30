South Sioux City schools beginning with some students taught both in-person and online

Also in Phase 3, middle school and elementary students will be taught in classrooms, with staggered lunches and strategic hallway use and desk placement for middle school. High-schoolers will have a combination of online and in-school courses.

All high school students will be taught in person in the schools for two days each week, with some going on Mondays and Wednesdays, and others on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the days they are not in school, high school students will get content delivered in two ways, termed synchronously and asynchronously, Swanson said. Synchronous learning is online or distance education that happens in real time, whereas asynchronous learning occurs through online channels without real-time interaction.

"By checking in frequently it will hopefully set them up for success. Many students just found themselves too far behind last spring when they were thrown into the online arena - - literally overnight," Swanson said.

"...The high school teachers will assign assignments or an online lecture video and the students will have the ability to do the work within a time frame. In this case it will probably be expected that the work is completed on the day that the student is not scheduled to be physically in the school building."