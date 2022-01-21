South Sioux City Schools opt for 4-day week as COVID cases rise

SOUTH SIOUX CITY – With the omicron variant rapidly spreading in the metro area, the South Sioux City Community School District said Friday it will temporary switch to a 4-day school week due to high illness absentee rates.

The shortened school week will last for at least three weeks. There will be no school on Mondays through Feb. 4, but staff will report to the building as normal.

“Please understand the intent of these short term adjustments is to reach our long term goal of finishing the year with in-person learning,” Superintendent Tod Strom in a news release.

Teachers will use the time on Mondays to prepare. Strom said teachers are sacrificing their own planning and personal time to cover for colleagues who are out sick.

School will occur as normal Tuesday through Friday and all activities scheduled will still occur.

On or before Feb. 4, the district will update the community on whether or not the four-day school week will be extended.

"We appreciate our community for the sacrifices they’ve made for the collective good of our students," Strom said in the release. "We appreciate the resolute and resilient nature of our staff for what they do to make this district strong.”

According to Siouxland District Health's latest COVID-19 report, Woodbury County tallied 2,187 new cases of the virus for the week beginning Jan. 10. That's roughly a 31% increase in new cases from the week before.

The county's 14-day positivity rate rose to 31.7%, up from 21.2%. In the last week alone, it was 33.1%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

