South Sioux City students create murals under bridges for class

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City 8th grade students got the opportunity to create art outside of the classroom this month.

Art Teacher Tracia Blom started a project creating murals in two parts of town.

The morning of Oct. 8, students took cans of spray paint and started filling in the carefully created outline of a mural under the Veterans' Memorial Bridge between South Sioux City and Sioux City. The second mural was under Highway 77 towards Atokad.

Blom took a class in July called service, learning, community. She has taught for 36 years and has done project like this before so she decided to do it again.

Spray paint was not only an easier form of paint, it also allowed the students to see the result of their work right away.

Blom approached the principal, superintendent, city administrator, city council, school board, police department and the Nebraska roads department before going ahead with the project. She painted the first outlines in September and will do some final detail work after the students complete it.

There were two classes of eighth graders, totaling 41 students, working on the project. Around 100 cans of spray paint was purchased for it with funds from the superintendent and the city.

