South Sioux esports team gives students a chance to grow

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — In the early 2000s there was a massive outcry in the United States saying video games were “rotting kids’ brains” and many research studies were produced on the potential negative impacts.

Now, high schools and colleges throughout the nation have embraced competitive gaming and are reaping the benefits.

High school students who participate in esports have increased school attendance, higher grades, and increased self-esteem and are more likely to pursue higher education, according to the Pew Research Center.

In general, video games have been found to improve cognitive skills, social skills, problem-solving, vision and mental health, according to the American Psychological Association

South Sioux City’s esports team was founded in 2018 with one season of 10 kids, said coach Jose Jimenez. He said it wasn’t an official season, but a way to see if it would work. Now the esports team has a dedicated space in the Tech Center with computers, TVs and other gaming equipment.

The team built up its equipment through sponsorships.

There used to be a class in the high school where students learned how to build computers and at the end of the year they built a gaming computer, Jimenez said. Those computers were given to the esports team along with sponsorship computers from Acer.

In the winter season, there are eight high-schoolers and 17 middle-schoolers. South Sioux is part of the Nebraska Schools Esports Association.

There are three seasons a year. The current season is Mario Kart 8, a racing game, and Clash Royale, a mobile phone strategy game. The spring season is two-player Super Smash Bros, a fighting game, and League of Legends, a team-based battle game. The fall season was Valorant, a team-based first-person shooter; Rocket League, a soccer game with race cars; and one-player Super Smash Bros.

This fall South Sioux’s Valorant team placed first in the state for Division 1. It also placed third in the state for Rocket League Division 1. The Valorant team went 8-0 on the season and the Rocket League team finished 11-2.

South Sioux senior Dong Nguyen was part of the Valorant team that won at state. Nguyen said he joined the team his freshman year, when it was founded. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, he played more while stuck at home.

“It became fun to play competitively,” he said, adding the games can be hard to pick up but eventually become secondhand.

The Valorant team had won every game during the season. Nguyen said the state tournament was stressful.

“At the time it was like ‘if we mess up now, it will all be for nothing,’” he said.

Esports is not just casual gaming.

“Just like playing catch in the backyard with a friend does not count as participating in a sports match, casually playing any video game does not count as participating in an esports,” said Lance Swanson, South Sioux schools communication director.

Esports requires students to play with others in a competitive and organized manner. The students must work as a team and develop skills to win tournaments.

The season starts with two weeks of tryouts for teams. Even if a student does not make a team, he or she can still join the practices. There is open practice Tuesdays and Thursdays for students. At the middle school, the library has a Switch for students to be able to play and practice with.

Ninth-grade students Aaden Vanvoorst and Ja’Onna Burney are two of South Sioux middle school’s Mario Kart players. They both started this year but have played Mario Kart before and had their first competition earlier this month. Both said they enjoy it and look forward to the rest of the season.

Jimenez said the students love having the opportunity to play. He said it’s a 50-50 split between kids who have played the games before and kids who have not. Many of the kids who participate are low-income and don’t have computers.

“This is one of the ways they can practice games they would never have access to otherwise,” he said.

Jimenez said the benefits of participating in esports differ based on age. For the younger students, it is a way to socialize and learn how to connect with others. For the high school students, Jimenez said the main benefit is personal growth.

“You start with just a kid who wants to play video games and you end up with someone that’s running the team for me that knows how to organize things, that knows how to team practice, that knows how to strategize,” he said.

Each game also teaches different skills. Mario Kart requires team coordination and cooperation, Valorant requires communication and League of Legends requires each player to know what their role is and what to do.

Nguyen said esports give students another opportunity to participate in a team environment outside of traditional sports.

“Giving them the opportunity to play what they like to play in a team environment, it’s beneficial,” he said.

South Sioux isn’t the only school in the area offering esports. Sioux City North High offers esports as well as the Norm Waitt Sr YMCA. At the college level, both Morningside University and Briar Cliff University offer esports.