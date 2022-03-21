 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

South Sioux middle and high school were evacuated on Monday due to "potential threat"

  • Updated
  • 0

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City high school and middle school were evacuated for a time Monday afternoon due to a "potential threat."

At 12:50 p.m. the high school and middle school were evacuated and all students and staff were safe, according to a post on the district's social media. 

"The district is following established protocols and working with local law enforcement to investigate the validity of the threat," according to the post. 

On Mondays, the district dismisses students at 2:05 p.m., according to the post dismissal was to occur as usual. All after-school activities are canceled for both schools.

"All students and staff are safe," the district wrote in a social media post around 2 p.m. 

South Sioux City Community School District logo
Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City schools begin search for new superintendent

Sioux City schools begin search for new superintendent

School board president Dan Greenwell said the board is seeking proposals from superintendent search firms to lead the process. Because of the tight timeline, Greenwell said the board is considering all options, including a potential interim superintendent.

Dordt University looks to raise $90 million by 2024

Dordt University looks to raise $90 million by 2024

Dordt's campaign will focus on three different areas: expanding and supporting existing programs, updating campus buildings and creating scholarships. The initial phase of the campaign has raised $70 million in cash and pledge gifts.

Watch Now: Related Video

How long do reptiles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News