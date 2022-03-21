South Sioux middle and high school were evacuated on Monday due to "potential threat"

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City high school and middle school were evacuated for a time Monday afternoon due to a "potential threat."

At 12:50 p.m. the high school and middle school were evacuated and all students and staff were safe, according to a post on the district's social media.

"The district is following established protocols and working with local law enforcement to investigate the validity of the threat," according to the post.

On Mondays, the district dismisses students at 2:05 p.m., according to the post dismissal was to occur as usual. All after-school activities are canceled for both schools.

"All students and staff are safe," the district wrote in a social media post around 2 p.m.

