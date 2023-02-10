SOUTH SIOUX CITY — South Sioux students who may struggle with everyday tasks such as cooking, cleaning and laundry now have a new space where they can learn.

The South Sioux City Community School District recently finished remodeling a kitchen and classroom for the RISE program students.

"It is really to give kids that independence they need for life beyond this room," said Andrea Hsu, one of the RISE lead teachers.

The RISE program -- reaching independence through structured environments -- is a high school and middle school program that helps students with a variety of different disabilities practice domestic, community, vocational and leisure tasks.

South Sioux City RISE Classroom

The program has three spaces it operates with three separate lead teachers. Hsu teaches domestics, Meghann Fletcher teaches academics and Jessica Hammond teaches speech and communication.

The newly remodeled space is for domestic learning. It features a variety of cabinets, lower countertops and appliances for people in wheelchairs, regular-height appliances and organization baskets.

The students practice cooking, doing laundry (from start to finish), buttoning clothes, cleaning and more. Hsu said the goal is to prepare students to enter the workforce and life outside school. For some who may not enter the workforce, it is intended to help them be productive members of their households.

"We might teach kids how to set the table, sort silverware, unload the dishwasher, even fold clothes. Those are all things that they can do to be part of their family environment," Hsu said.

South Sioux City RISE Classroom

The students are working toward goals and rewards, and the staff helps support the students throughout the day. There are 12 students in the domestic aspect of the program, with 23 in the overall RISE program.

Originally, the room had limited cabinet space and was not as organized. Work on the space started before winter break and was able to be done with limited impact on the students. The total cost was $74,000.

Hsu said one of the largest benefits of the new room is organization. Having a place for everything allows teachers and students to work "smarter not harder," and teaches students cleanliness and organization.

Fletcher and Hammond said the students were excited to have a new space to learn in.

"It's just a really big improvement," Fletcher said.

Hammond said it shows the students that there are a variety of things they can do in a domestic setting, regardless of their disability. Hsu said the space is relaxing and some students who did not participate in the program before, are now regularly participating.