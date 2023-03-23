St. Ambrose University announced a new partnership with Loras College, of Dubuque, Iowa, to offer an accelerated pathway for physical therapy students interested in pursuing graduate studies.

This collaboration offers a new, "three plus two and a half" year articulation agreement—meaning undergraduate students at Loras can pursue graduate studies while still completing their bachelor's degrees. This option will allow Loras students to complete all undergraduate requirements and earn a Doctor of Physical Therapy in five and a half years.

Aside from offering the accelerated timeline, the agreement also guarantees interviews with Ambrose's Doctor of Physical Therapy Program (DPT) to the top five graduating Loras students as part of the application process.

“We are eager to provide this opportunity to Loras College students as we continue to build our partnership to ensure enhanced access through multiple pathways for students," Dr. Paul Koch, Ambrose Provost, said in a news release. "We remain committed to serving the healthcare needs of the region, including rural healthcare, through programs such as this."

According to the news release, Loras students accepted into the DPT program will transition to Ambrose in their fourth year. These students will earn their bachelor's degree from Loras upon successful completion of their first year of courses at Ambrose. Students who then successfully complete all requirements will be awarded their DPT degree from Ambrose at the conclusion of two and a half years.

Loras faculty are developing degree plans so students can complete all general education, major and prerequisite course requirements for the DPT program in their first three years at Loras.

Upon completing all application requirements - and achieving an overall grade point average of 3.0 or higher - Loras students will be eligible to apply for the DPT program their junior year. The news release stated Ambrose will accept applications for the first cohort of Loras students, to begin the fall of 2024

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job market for physical therapists is expected to grow 18 percent through 2029—much faster than the average for all occupations. Ambrose's DPT programs seeks to meet this healthcare workforce demand, boasting ultimate licensure pass and job placement rates of 100 percent within one year.

