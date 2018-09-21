SIOUX CITY -- A state watchdog agency has dismissed a claim from a Sioux City man who accused the Sioux City School Board of violating the state's public meetings laws by not providing budget information he sought.
An order written at the Thursday meeting of the Iowa Public Information Board dismissed the claim of Dan Greenwell, a longtime school administration critic. The order said the complaint was outside the IPIB jurisdiction, while noting the budget information Greenwell sought in September 2017 was "provided to the IPIB on July 24, 2018, and forwarded to Mr. Greenwell on July 25."
Greenwell said the district has not been responsive to Freedom Of Information Act requests to get budget information and details on the Talented and Gifted program.
On Friday, Greenwell said he was disappointed it took nearly a year for the information to reach him, and that it took his complaint to IPIB to get the budget numbers.
"Despite the assurances provided by the district that they have effective budgeting and financial management practices, it is very clear the budget and spending management reviews are only cursory and do not have detail support," Greenwell said.
He added, "The district lacks a basic budgeting process by building, programs, sports programs, career academy, etc. They were unable to provide it under the FOIA request."
Sioux City School District Spokeswoman Mandie Mayo on Friday said she was pleased with the IPIB ruling.
“At this time, we are pleased to know the IPIB dismissed the complaint and verified that there were no violations of the open meeting or open records laws," she said. "We feel strongly the district is forthcoming in responding to all open records requests and furthermore is transparent and proactive in providing updates to the full community regarding district activities," Mayo said.
Previously in June, IPIB dismissed two claims from Greenwell and another man, and delayed another complaint by Greenwell, before making a decision on Thursday.
IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson said dismissals usually are based on the question not fitting into the IPIB jurisdiction or the complaints not having merit.
In one prior complaint, Greenwell claimed the district violated the open records law by failing to comply with a request to see a copy of the dissertation Gausman wrote for an advanced degree at the University of St. Thomas in the Twin Cities.
In a May 14 school board meeting, Greenwell requested that the district provide him with a copy of Gausman’s dissertation, since the superintendent has cited it for some management actions related to middle schools. Greenwell followed that with a complaint to IPIB on May 17, contending that the school district violated Chapter 22 of the public records law.
The Iowa Public Information Board is an independent agency governed by a nine-member board appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. The panel has jurisdiction over local governmental bodies that violate open meetings or public records laws.
Greenwell has been a critic of what he says is the district making personnel decisions that increase class sizes. He said Friday he will continue to seek key budget information for the ongoing 2018-19 year.
"As a former practicing certified public accountant and chief financial officer, I would be embarrassed if these same financial practices were utilized in a business. The district’s budgeting and financial management practices are amateurish," Greenwell said.
The Sioux City law firm representing the district in IPIB details was Moore Heffernan Moeller Johnson & Meis.