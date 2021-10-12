State audit of Sioux City school finances finds issues with salaries, reimbursements

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City school district failed to properly document pay raises for some administrators, reimbursed staff for over $1,000 in questionable expenses and mistakenly overpaid a former employee by over $6,550, according to a report released Tuesday by the Iowa Auditor Rob Sands.

Responding to a request by then-district critic Dan Greenwell, the Auditor's Office agreed to "reaudit" the district's finances between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2019.

In the report, the auditor's staff identified five areas of concern -- documentation of employment contracts, reimbursements of expenses, payroll calculations, use of district credit cards and mileage calculations, and made recommendations to correct those issues.

The district responded "favorably" in each instance, either outlining fixes they had already done or acknowledging changes they need to make.

Greenwell, a businessman, made a state reaudit a central theme of his campaign for the school board in 2019, as he won a first term as the leading vote getter.

He said Tuesday the report validated his concerns from two years ago.

“Our financial controls and procedures and budgeting process is much, much stronger than it was two years ago,” Greenwell said.

The school district issued a statement in response to the release of the auditor's report.

“We are grateful that the state auditor’s reaudit confirmed the findings of the accounting firm that conducts the District’s annual financial audit while also providing us with an opportunity to learn new ways that we can improve our accounting practices,” according to a district statement. “We look forward to working alongside the District’s Board of Directors to implement recommendations by the state auditor to strengthen our board policies.”

Sand said the readuit found that board meetings during the time period examined did not sufficiently document salary increases for staff not covered by a collective bargaining agreement and did not include approval of final individual pay increases. That was one of the main concerns Greenwell brought to the state auditor. He said the school board would approve a fixed percentage of salary distribution, but Superintendent Paul Gausman would divide the “districtwide pie,” and give different administrators different percentages of the increase.

Nine individuals received "one-time" lump sum bonus payments in lieu of a salary increase, according to the auditor's report. Six contracts also were not signed by the employee or a board member prior to the start of the contract, the report said.

Sand's office recommended that in the future all employment contracts not covered under a master contract be reviewed and approved by the board. The board meeting minutes should document the employee and approved salary.

Today, the district holds an open meeting review of salaries that are part of the overall budget approval.

The reaudit also identified at least two example of incorrect payroll calculations.

In one stance, an unidentified employee left the district prior to fulfilling the number of days requested by the employment contract. The district prorated the employee's final paycheck, based on the number of days worked, but the employee also erroneously received a full check. As a result, the error resulted in $6,556.08 in improper gross payroll costs paid to the former employee and $1,095.50 of proper costs for the district's share of payroll taxes and IPERS contributions. The district did not seek reimbursement from the individual, the report said.

In another payroll error, an employee who started work after the beginning of the school year was underpaid by $7,055.60 on the first paycheck, according to the report. The employee was later reimbursed for that amount.

The reaudit also identified 12 checks totaling $979.11 issued to district administrators for purchases of food, snacks and decorations for staff meetings, United Way campaign kick offs and staff holiday parties. While these expenses do not meet the test of public purpose, Sand said these issues are worth public input.

He said this particular spending can boost morale and help employees stay productive.

“But there’s a fine line to be walked between that and what point it’s done too much,” he said. “It’s the kind of thing we put in our report because we think the public should know and have input on.”

The reaudit also pointed out eight checks totaling $382.11 issued to Gausman as reimbursements for meals he purchased for himself and other district staff while in Sioux City.

“While the district views the superintendent as a liaison between the District and the community, the public purpose served by the reimbursement of meal costs within the District boundaries is not clear,” the report said.

The report also found a $98 reimbursement for mileage to a meeting but the supporting documentation did not identify a location for the meeting. "As a result, we were unable to determine if the propriety of the mileage claimed and we classified the payment as unsupported," the reaudit said.

The use of district credit cards for non-district employees was also outlined in the auditor's report.

Between 2017 and 2019 Gausman’s wife, Suzi, accompanied him to some out-of-state conferences. Some of the costs paid for with the district credit card were for his wife’s meals and transportation costs. The superintendent did not seek reimbursement for his wife's expenses, but Sand said district credit cards should not be used for non-employee travel costs.

