State auditor will look at Sioux City School District financials

Campbell said the reaudit may involve a review of selected current year or prior years financial transactions, if deemed necessary. Once done, the written final report, which is a document open for public review, will be issued by the office.

School district spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said the district will collaboratively cooperate with the state auditor's team as a part of ongoing transparency in financial records.

In school board meetings earlier this year, Greenwell criticized the process by which district administrator salaries are determined and publicly shared. In June, the school board voted 5-1 against the consideration of an audit by the Iowa state auditor.

Board member David Gleiser cast the dissenting vote, saying it isn't clear that the process has been uniformly transparent in recent years. The role of that state office is to ensure public entities have good financial controls in place and that policies are followed, and Gleiser said getting such an audit could clear the air on district practices.