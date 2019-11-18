State auditor will look at Sioux City School District financials

SIOUX CITY -- As sought by a critic who will join the Sioux City School Board next week, the Iowa state auditor's office has agreed to take another look at the district's finances for the budget year that ended on June 30, 2018.
A team from State Auditor Rob Sand's office will visit the district in April to conduct a reaudit of the 2017-18 fiscal year audit, according to a Nov. 7 letter Sand's office sent to local school officials.
"We have determined reaudit procedures are necessary and appropriate," Jennifer Campbell, a manager in the state office wrote.
Dan Greenwell, a longtime critic of Superintendent Paul Gausman's administration, had requested the reaudit. Greenwell, a businessman, was the top vote-getter in the Nov. 5 school board election and will take office at the board's Nov. 25 meeting.
Greenwell said the state auditor's decision shows the agency shared his concern that existing "audit procedures for administrative expenses were inadequate." The school district budget has topped $200 million in recent years.
"I believe this reaudit is important for the citizens to see that tax dollars are being spent wisely with the required board oversight and control. I anticipate improved controls will be implemented to properly manage costs," he said Monday.
Campbell said the reaudit may involve a review of selected current year or prior years financial transactions, if deemed necessary. Once done, the written final report, which is a document open for public review, will be issued by the office.
School district spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said the district will collaboratively cooperate with the state auditor's team as a part of ongoing transparency in financial records.
In school board meetings earlier this year, Greenwell criticized the process by which district administrator salaries are determined and publicly shared. In June, the school board voted 5-1 against the consideration of an audit by the Iowa state auditor.
Board member David Gleiser cast the dissenting vote, saying it isn't clear that the process has been uniformly transparent in recent years. The role of that state office is to ensure public entities have good financial controls in place and that policies are followed, and Gleiser said getting such an audit could clear the air on district practices.
Greenwell subsequently in July sought the state office getting involved, which ultimately resulted in the Campbell letter citing the need for a reaudit.
In the April 8 school board meeting, Greenwell said he looked at meeting minutes and could not find votes in which the members approved administrative salaries individually. Greenwell said the board should review the last four years to make sure the combination of individual administrative salaries did not exceed the overall pool package of administrator salary money that was approved by the school board members each year.
In March, Mayo told the Journal there were 54 administrators, such as principals, assistant principals and top cabinet positions, who report to Gausman, comprising the group of administrators. Mayo said plans governing administrative salaries were put in place in 2010, in an Administrative Compensation Plan that received board approval.
On Monday, Mayo said, "The Sioux City Community School District practices fiscal responsibility and transparency. The auditing practices performed for the 2018 report were done with integrity and accuracy. The district is good stewards of taxpayer dollars, and as such, our finance department will work collaboratively with the audit manager throughout the process."
Also on Monday, Greenwell said administrator salaries are too high and should be trimmed.
"I believe the new (school) board should require a 10 percent reduction in administrative and consulting costs and a 25 percent reduction in travel expenses. The large consulting costs are a prime area for reduction," Greenwell said.
"Spending $82,000 per year on an energy consultant year after year for about six hours of work per week is a waste of taxpayer dollars. There are many other opportunities to save taxpayer funds."
At the Nov. 25 board meeting, Greenwell will be sworn in to a four-year term, along with Juline Albert, Taylor Goodvin and Monique Scarlett, while Glesier, Miyuki Nelson, Mike McTaggart and Jackie Warnstadt will end their service.