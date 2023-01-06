State education board stalemates on leadership vote, setting tone for potentially tumultuous year

The Nebraska State Board of Education's annual meeting to elect its leadership — typically a routine and straightforward affair — devolved into gridlock and debates over topics such as the urban-rural divide, a possible indicator of the year ahead.

After quickly electing Patti Gubbels to be board president in a 5-3 vote Thursday, the board struggled to reach consensus on a vice chair, reaching an impasse that dragged the meeting on for over an hour.

A 4-4 stalemate, with votes presumably splitting along partisan lines, went on for 10 rounds of secret ballots before Kirk Penner gained a fifth vote to edge out Patsy Koch Johns.

Gubbels, first elected to the board in 2020, represents District 3 in northeast Nebraska, while Penner represents District 5, which includes southern Lancaster County and south Lincoln. Penner, of Aurora, was appointed to the board in December 2021 and was elected in November.

Thursday's gridlock is a possible preview of things to come for the board, which welcomed two new members Thursday in Republicans Sherry Jones and Elizabeth Tegtmeier.

Jones replaces Maureen Nickels in central Nebraska's District 6, while Tegtmeier beat incumbent Robin Stevens in November to represent District 7 in western Nebraska.

Penner and Gubbels are the other registered Republicans on the officially nonpartisan board tasked with finding the Nebraska Department of Education's next commissioner.

Koch Johns of Lincoln, the board's current chair, nominated Omaha's Jacquelyn Morrison to be president with Penner nominating Gubbels.

After a prepared speech from Morrison in which she said she could be a board president for everyone, the board chose Gubbels.

But after that quick vote, the board reached a standstill on its vice chair, a seat held by Stevens last year, with Tegtmeier, Jones and Gubbels ostensibly standing behind Penner.

"We are serving the entire state," said Deborah Neary of Omaha, speaking as the impasse lengthened. "And right now, we've elected a president who's from a small town in a rural area, and we have very large urban populations that are not going to be represented," if Penner wins.

Tegtmeier disagreed with that assessment, arguing that board members represent the same number of constituents. Morrison, however, said there is a difference between students who attend urban and rural schools.

Koch Johns — a former Lincoln High School teacher — has experience in both settings and has served on the board for years, Morrison argued.

"She's been a teacher to all students in every setting," Morrison said.

Interim Commissioner Deb Frison eventually shut down debate as voting continued.

The board president is responsible for setting the agenda with the commissioner, making committee assignments and deciding when the board will have public comment at meetings. The vice chair fills in when the president is unavailable and can have extra responsibilities, like running public comment during meetings.

The board will come back to Innovation Campus on Friday for its regular meeting.