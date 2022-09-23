State Education Commissioner Blomstedt stepping down in January

State Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt announced on Friday he is stepping down from his position after nearly nine years.

His departure is effective Jan. 3, giving the Nebraska State Board of Education three months to find his successor.

In his resignation letter to the board, Blomstedt said he came to the decision "after several weeks of contemplation and as a result of opportunities that exist for me personally and professionally."

Blomstedt said there isn't one particular reason for stepping down. He always envisioned staying in the position for about 8-10 years, although he said the events of the past two years "takes its toll."

"I don't think it's any one thing," he told the Journal Star. "It feels like the right time and a good opportunity to make that shift personally and professionally."

He also already has a job lined up with a national education policy consulting firm, although he couldn't share specifics.

Blomstedt, who lives in Central City, has led the Nebraska Department of Education since 2014 after a stint as the executive director of the Nebraska Educational Service Unit Coordinating Council.

He also served in a variety of policy research roles and was appointed to the Nebraska School Finance Review Committee as the school finance expert.

As commissioner, he oversaw the implementation of the Nebraska State Board of Education's 2016 strategic plan and a new comprehensive state accountability system.

Blomstedt pointed to his work to address inequities in student achievement outcomes and react to everchanging federal guidelines.

"That's been a big one for me," he said.

But it was the past two years that proved the most challenging.

In March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic shuttered classrooms across the state, forcing schools to rethink how education was delivered. The next school year, however, Nebraska became one of a number of states to quickly reopen schools for in-person learning.

By March of 2021, Blomstedt and the state education board had a totally different crisis on their hand after the Nebraska Department of Education released draft health education standards.

The standards, which the state has never before written, covered topics such as gender identity, sexual orientation and same-sex family structures, inciting a wave of backlash that is still felt today.

The draft standards were eventually reworked -- stripped of many controversial themes -- before the board eventually shelved them altogether over questions about the standards-writing process.

Then last June, Blomstedt expressed frustration with the board after they were unable to come to an agreement about renewing his contract ostensibly over concerns about how performance goals are set.

His current contract ran until June 30, 2024, under which he is paid $242,019. The proposed contract would have raised his salary to $246,764.

Despite the divisiveness of the past two years, Blomstedt says he is optimistic about Nebraska education.

"The fact of the matter is kids are making it to school," he said. "Everyday they show up in the classroom and everyday they're learning."

The state board, which chooses the state education commissioner, will begin the search to find Blomstedt's successor.

In a statement, state Board President Patsy Koch-Johns said Blomstedt has been "a champion for all students and families.

"During his tenure, our state has become a national leader in education, and he inspired us to work in the best interest of all Nebraskans. We wish him well and thank him for his service.”