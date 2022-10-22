State report: Sioux City's VIBE academy in bottom 5% of schools, Nodland and Sunnyside "high performing"

SIOUX CITY — VIBE Academy, Sioux City's new online school, ranks in the bottom 5 percent of schools in Iowa, according to a new state report.

Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools were rated as "high performing schools," down from an "exceptional" rating last year, according to the Department of Education's 2021-22 annual accountability report.

The Iowa School Performance Profile gives each school a rating based on factors that include standardized test scores, attendance, staff retention, expulsion and suspension rates.

Schools receive a score of up to 100 and are placed in one of six rating categories: exceptional, high performing, commendable, acceptable, needs improvement and priority.

The average school score is 54.65.

VIBE Academy received a priority rating and a score of 33.41. With an enrollment of 490 K-12 students, the academy's test scores showed below average English language and mathematics scores.

VIBE’s math proficiency score was 28.66 percent, compared to the state average of 64.97 percent. The percent of VIBE students proficient in language arts was 45.87 percent, compared to the state average of 70.84 percent.

The Virtual Institute for Brighter Education, Sioux City's virtual school, was approved by the Department of Education in February 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021-2022 school year was the first full year of operation.

Many other virtual schools in Iowa ranked at the bottom five percent, including Cedar Rapids Virtual Academy, Des Moines Virtual Campus, Iowa City Online Learning Program, Marshalltown Virtual Academy, Mason City Virtual Academy, Oelwein Online School, Oskaloosa Virtual Academy and Ottumwa Virtual Learning.

In an interview Friday, interim Sioux City Superintendent Rod Earleywine did not specifically address VIBE's ratings. But Earleywine noted nine of the district's 20 schools need no additional support.

Most of the district's schools fall into the acceptable and needs improvement categories.

Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary both received a 62.08, a decrease from the 66.95 received last year. Nodland educates K-2 grade students. It did not have enough variables to calculate a valid index score and was given a score based on Sunnyside, according to the IDE.

Sunnyside Elementary, home to 246 third through fifth grade students, scored above the state average in all math and English areas.

Irving Elementary moved up in the rankings for the 2021-22 school year. In the previous year, Irving was in the bottom five percent of schools statewide. In this year's report, it ranked as needing improvement.

Irving received a score of 46.2, an 4.7 point increase from the previous year. With an enrollment of 691 K-5 grade students, the test scores showed below average test scores in English and math.

The dual language school has a high percentage of English language learners, causing the percent of students proficient in English language arts to be 35.08 percent, below the 70.84 state average.

The scores are a tool for families, educators and others to understand how schools are performing but they do not give the full story, Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said.

“While the Iowa School Performance Profiles does not tell the full story about schools, the website provides important data to help schools with their improvement planning, identifying supports to address high-need areas and improving student outcomes going forward,” she said.

Earleywine said the report is just a summary and don't show factors that impact schools such as high poverty or high diversity.

He said the district administration and staff will look deeper into the data over the next few months to develop a plant to make improvements.

Some of the areas the district needs to look at and make improvements on include special education and English as a Second Language, he said.

The remaining Sioux City Schools ranked as follows:

- No Sioux City schools ranked as exceptional;

- Perry Creek Elementary School ranked as "commendable;"

- Spalding Park Elementary, Leeds Elementary, Bryant Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Liberty Elementary, East High, East Middle, Loess Hills Elementary, Riverside Elementary and North High ranked as "acceptable;"

- Unity Elementary, North Middle, West High and West Middle received a "needs improvement" rating.