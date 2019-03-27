STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The principal of Storm Lake High School has abruptly resigned his position in the middle of the school year.
The Storm Lake School Board, at a meeting Friday, is expected to accept the resignation of Beau Ruleaux. Superintendent Stacey Cole on Wednesday said she didn't have details on Ruleaux's resignation.
"He would have to give you the reason he resigned," Cole said.
The Storm Lake Times last week reported Ruleaux resigned "following an alleged violation of district policy."
Cole said Ruleaux submitted his resignation on March 20. District records show he has been employed in the district since August 2001. Cole said the positions Ruleaux has held in the Storm Lake system could be detailed after Friday's meeting.
With Ruleaux's departure, the high school principal duties are being shared by high school assistant principal Jeff Tollefson and Cole.
The school district has parent teacher conferences this week and the final day of school for students in the 2018-19 year is May 31.